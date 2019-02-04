MONTPELIER — Five all-star student-athletes, two outstanding referees, an award-winning sports editor, three leading administrators and coaches, and a longtime key contributor have been selected for the 2019 Hall of Fame class for the Vermont Principals' Association.
They will be inducted May 3 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on State Street in Montpelier. Social hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The induction ceremony will start around 6:45 p.m.
The honorees are:
Student-athletes
Callie Ewald was a four-sport star athlete at Windsor High and the leading soccer scorer with over 100 points. She played on the boys varsity soccer team as a freshman before the girls program began to compete. Ewald played in the Lions Club Twin State Game in 2004 and went on to UVM, where she was team captain. Ewald was a three-year starter for Windsor basketball and all-league her senior year. In track, she helped win a state team crown. As a junior in golf, she was Division II state runner-up. She lives in Richmond.
Kyle Fredette, of Mill River Union High School, was a prolific scorer in basketball and played soccer as a center striker. Fredette scored 1,174 points and was named the Basketball Player of the Year in Vermont in 2005 by both Gatorade and the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. He went on to star at Western New England College. He lives in Northwood, New Hampshire.
Kathryn “Kate” Goodchild Moser had a standout career at Rutland High School, including a dominating effort in track and field as a sprinter, hurdler and long jumper. She set high school records in multiple events, including the state mark in the long jump. Goodchild went on to star at the University of Vermont track and field and was a two-time captain. She is in the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame. She lives in Rutland.
David McGinn was an exceptional three-sport athlete at Brattleboro Union High School. As a pitcher, he was 10-4 as the Colonels (13-6) won the Class L title in 1978. He won all four playoff games, allowing one run in 26 innings. McGinn scored 1,048 points in basketball — third all-time for the Colonels — and led the Southern Vermont League with 21 points per game. He was a quarterback and punter on the football team. McGinn later coached at Oxbow, Thetford and St. Johnsbury Academy. He lives in Danville.
George Peterson, of Mill River Union High School, was an all-around standout as a four-year starter in both football and basketball and a three-year starter in baseball. Peterson scored 1,217 points in basketball, but football was his primary sport as he went on to play for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. Peterson was the first MRU player named to the Vermont Shrine Football team in 2000. He lives in Dunstable, Massachusetts.
Referees
Brian P. Collamore, of Rutland, has been one of the most respected, conscientious and top-ranked ice hockey referees in Vermont for youth, high school and college for 41 years. The Middlebury College graduate has also served as a supervisor and board president for referees. Collamore educates and mentors newer officials on the ice and in clinics. He also is well-known for helping players better understand the finer points of the game. Collamore, the senior senator from Rutland County, has helped wake up local residents for more than two decades as the popular co-host of the morning show on WSYB radio. Collamore also is in the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.
Terry Harlow, of Woodstock, has been an outstanding youth and high school referee for soccer (1999-2016), boys and girls basketball (1986-2000) and lacrosse (1986-2016). Harlow was reliable and diligent no matter the season. He also served as the Marble Valley League and Northern Vermont Athletic Conference assigner for lacrosse. Harlow served as the home clock operator for Woodstock High football. His work through high school sports dovetails with his work helping youth as a social worker and with court diversion and other programs.
Media
Ken Campbell served as the longtime sports editor at the Brattleboro Reformer. Campbell graduated from the former St. Michael’s High School in Brattleboro and Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and later joined the Southern Vermont newspaper. He helped set a standard of excellence in his writing and reporting from 1952 to his retirement in 1989. Campbell had a must-read weekly column, “Speaking of Sports.” He was a pioneer in covering girls sports in Vermont while still in its infancy in the 1970s and early ’80s. He snapped what is considered one of the finest photographs of Boston Red Sox All-Star Ted Williams. Campbell died in 2003.
Administrators
Robert Goudreau, of Richmond, served in Vermont schools for more than 40 years, primarily as a middle school administrator and educational leader. His assignments included 38 years in the Chittenden East School District, including at Camels Hump Middle School in Richmond. The Lyndon State College graduate also served for five years at the state Department of Education before being named principal at the Hinesburg Community School. Even in retirement he fills in as a substitute principal. Goudreau is a former VPA president and was Middle Level Principal of the Year in Vermont in 1993.
Paul Wheeler has worked at Lyndon Institute in various roles, including senior staff member and for 18 years as athletic director. He also was a track and field coach and an event judge. The Johnson State College graduate has served on several VPA committees and with the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association, including as its president. He has been a strong advocate for the development of youth leadership. Wheeler lives in St. Johnsbury.
Coach
Mike Stone spent more than 35 years with the Hartford School District, including an impressive 28-year career coaching football for the Hurricanes. Stone helped his alma mater to 13 appearances in the Vermont Division I football title game and collected 10 championships, including the first three-peat in D-I. He served as a physical education teacher and also coached junior varsity basketball and varsity baseball at the school. Stone later was an assistant football coach for two years at Norwich University, where he graduated in 1981. Stone, who lives in Wilder, was hired at Lebanon (New Hampshire) as director of athletics and co-curricular activities in July 2016.
Contributor
Dennis Filion, of South Burlington, has worn many hats through the years as athlete, coach and referee. The former Mount Abraham standout athlete spent four decades as a junior varsity and varsity baseball coach at Winooski High, where he taught science. The Johnson State College graduate also did a stint coaching WHS basketball. Filion made a name for himself as a varsity soccer referee at the high school and college level. He also wore the whistle for basketball.
For tickets and to learn more about the Hall of Fame, visit https://bit.ly/2SqnCRH
