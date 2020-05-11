Three young golfers from Vermont were recognized for their achievements at the collegiate level.
U-32 graduate Bryson Richards, who attends University of Rhode Island, and Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, both of Rutland, and both who attend the University of Connecticut, all were named to the Division I All-New England Team.
The 2020 All-New England Division I Golf Team was assembled by a vote by New England Division I golf coaches.
Rhode Island’s Chris Francoeur was named the New England Golfer of the Year, joining Brandon Gillis and Richards on the Division I All-New England team, representing URI.
Francoeur, Gillis and Richards were the only players on the team to compete in all five tournaments this past year, helping lead Rhody to a trio of top-5 finishes, including the team title at Villanova’s Wildcat Fall Invitational.
“I am very proud of these three guys,” head coach Gregg Burke said. “For the third time in the last four years, we have three All-New England selections, and for the third time in the last five years, the New England Golfer of the Year hails from URI. This is a true credit to the young men we have in this program and their dedication and commitment to success.”
“Chris was just dominant,” Burke said. “Shooting 23-under par through five tournaments is unheard of. He finished third in the country in scoring and was 136th in the national GolfStat rankings, which is the lowest number in my tenure as head coach. His dedication academically, in the weight room, and at practice is as solid as I have ever seen.”
Richards made the most of his rookie campaign, turning in a 73.0 scoring average through five tournaments. In just his second collegiate tournament, The Doc Gimmler, finished 4-under with a pair of 67s to earn co-medalist honors.
This is the second straight All-New England Team honor for Hull and a first for Nelson. Hull is a senior. Nelson is a sophomore. They are UConn’s 15th and 16th All-New England selections under 13-year coach Dave Pezzino. UConn’s 2020-21 season was halted after just seven events because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hull was UConn’s top scorer, averaging 73.2 strokes per round, with 10 rounds of par or better, including a low round of 68, one Top 10 and three Top 20 finishes. His best finish was a tie for fourth at the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse.
In his three-year UConn career, Hull participated in 30 events, averaging 72.6 strokes per round, with six Top 10 and 13 Top 20 finishes, and 45 rounds of par or better. He won the 2019 Rutherford Intercollegiate.
Nelson, who was in his first season at UConn after transferring from Siena, was second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 73.7 strokes per round, with two Top 10 finishes and seven rounds of par or better, including a low round of 65. His best finish was a tie for ninth in two different tournaments – the Hartford Hawks Invitational and the Health Plan Invitational.
