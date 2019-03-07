EAST DORSET — The Vermont Summer Festival will return to Harold Beebe Farm for six weeks of diverse offerings for hunter, jumper and equitation competitors from July 2 through Aug. 11.
After celebrating its 25th anniversary during the 2018 season, the festival is preparing for an even bigger and more popular 2019 edition. It offers an all-inclusive competition schedule with international-caliber course designers from all corners of the world, as well as endless opportunities for post-show entertainment.
Riders from throughout North America and beyond will have the opportunity to experience Southern Vermont while competing. Weekly offerings once again include the $10,000 Open Welcome, held each Thursday, and the $30,000 Grand Prix, held the first five Saturdays of the six-week circuit, before the season culminates with the $50,000 Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 10, during the final weekend. Additionally, jumper riders can celebrate the return of a $10,000 Open Jumper Rider Bonus, presented by World Equestrian Center, to be divided among the top-scoring open jumper competitors during the six-week circuit.
Popular “Equitation Tuesdays” give junior riders opportunities to punch their tickets for year-end equitation finals. Hunters will be showcased in the $5,000 3'3" NEHJA Hunter Derbies each Thursday, highlighted by a $15,000 finale on Thursday, Aug. 8. Once again, the festival hosts World Championship Hunter Rider week during the third week of competition.
The Vermont Summer Festival is New England’s largest hunter/jumper competition and the richest sporting event based on purse in the state of Vermont with more than $750,000 in prize money. The event is also a proud member of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame, the Marshall & Sterling League, and the North American League.
For more information on the Vermont Summer Festival, visit www.vt-summerfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.