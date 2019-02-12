The threat of a severe winter storm caused the postponement of Tuesday’s sports slate, including the county rivalry game between Fair Haven and Mill River in boys basketball.
That game was rescheduled for Wednesday at Mill River.
Also reset for Wednesday was Tuesday’s Hartford-at-Springfield boys game.
Green Mountain’s boys game at West Rutland was reset for Saturday and the Poultney-Granville (N.Y.) girls game was rescheduled for Friday.
Another victim of the weather was Tuesday’s Leland & Gray-Black River boys game. A rescheduled date for that game was not immediately available.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tyson Maine’s top rookie
a 3rd straight week
WATERVILLE, Maine — After helping the Colby College men’s basketball team clinch a New England Small College Athletic Conference playoff spot, Rutland High School graduate Noah Tyson was named the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association Rookie of the Week. Tyson earned the honor for the fifth time this season and for the third week in a row.
In two NESCAC road games, Tyson averaged 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, shot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and had 1.5 steals. While averaging 35.5 minutes in the two games, Tyson had just one turnover.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Spartans play host
at 3 p.m. Saturday
The Castleton University women’s hockey team will host Plymouth at 3 p.m. Saturday in a New England Hockey Conference quarterfinals game.
CU is the third seed and Plymouth the sixth but very little has separated the Spartans from the Panthers this year; in two games, the teams tied 3-3 and Castleton won the second meeting 3-2 in overtime.
The winner faces the winner of Saturday night’s game between No. 2 Suffolk and No. 7 UMass-Boston. In two games this year, the teams tied 2-2 and Suffolk won 3-1.
