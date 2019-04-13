The Rutland boys lacrosse team tasted defeat for the first time this year Saturday, succumbing to Middlebury 10-5 at Alumni Field and falling to 3-1.
"We didn't play that well today," Rutland coach Rob LaBate.
He felt the Raiders might have still been basking in the glow of their big comeback victory over Burr and Burton Academy and simply didn't come ready to play.
They will try to get back on the winning track Monday when CVU comes to Alumni Field.
Jacob Lorman had two goals for Rutland and Eric Brewer had a big day with a goal and two assists. Joe Anderson and Aidan Pitts also scored for the Raiders.
Bode Rubright and Mason Kaufmann had three goals apiece for for the Tigers.
SOFTBALL
Brattleboro 15, Otter Valley 0
(5 Innings)
BRANDON - It was a tough opener for the Otter Valley softball team Saturday with Division I Brattleboro making quick work of the Otters, winning 15-0 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Hailey Derosia fired a no-hitter at the Otters.
Morgan LaRock took the loss.
"Morgan did a pretty decent job given it was our first game," OV coach Toni Poalino said. "Brattleboro was a tough opponent and they had a couple of scrimmages and a game under their belt. We didn't have that opportunity."
Brattleboro is 2-0.
The Otters are hoping for better things when they pay a visit to Rutland on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
BF 12, Mount Anthony 10
WESTMINSTER - Bellows Falls overcame a 9-2 deficit Saturday and beat Mount Anthony 12-10 with a relief gem by Elliott Graham as the centerpiece of the baseball victory.
Graham picked up the win with two sterling innings where he struck out four, walked one and kept the Patriots to one hit.
"That was a nice surprise," BF coach Bob Lockerby said.
Lockerby liked the way his Terriers battled in the face of the big deficit.
"I was pretty proud of the way the kids kept playing," he said.
The Terriers stole 12 bases.
McGregor Vancor was the catalyst for the offense. He was the only Terrier with two hits. He also stole two bases and drove in a run.
The Terriers play Leland & Gray on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 6, Brattleboro 1
The Rutland boys tennis team rolled to a convincing 6-1 victory over Brattleboro on Saturday by winning four of the five singles match and sweeping the doubles competition.
Andres Aguilar won in the No. 1 singles spot for the Raiders, getting it done in straight sets over Josh Nordheim 6-0, 6-2.
Teammates Augie Louras, Dylan Roussel and Ollie Hamilton also won their singles matches.
Brayden Moore and Zach Nelson won in No. 1 doubles for the Raiders and fashioning the victory in No. 2 doubles was the team of Matt Goulerre and Finn McGuiness
Rutland will take a 1-1 record to South Burlington on Tuesday..
LACROSSE
All-Star Games
The Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games will be played this year on June 22. There will be a change of venue to Lebanon High school in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The event has most recently been held at Hanover High but the turf playing field there is being torn up to do drainage repair work. The girls’ game will begin at 1:45 p.m. and the boys’ game at 4:15 p.m.
All participants are graduated seniors chosen by their coaches’ associations as outstanding players from Vermont and New Hampshire.
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
Castleton 3, ECSU 2
ECSU 3, Castleton 1
CASTLETON - Kylie Wright fashioned a six-hit, complete-game victory and Castleton stung conference strongboy Eastern Connecticut State 3-2 in the first game of a Little East Conference twinbill 3-2 Saturday.
ECS won the nightcap 3-1.
Castleton is 8-15 and 2-8 in the Little East. ECS is 8-4 in the loop and 19-7.
The Spartans' Jamie Boyle hit a two-run single and Devin Millerick cracked an RBI double for the 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1 and Wright (5-7) made it stand up. She spaced six hits including a solo home run by Julie SanGiovanni and an RBI single by Brooke Matysovsky. She struck out four and walked two.
ECS outhit Castleton 6-5, with all five Spartans hits coming against losing pitcher Morgan Sampson in 4.1 innings. Morgan Bolduc pitched 1.2 innings of hitless relief.
Castleton scored first again in the nightcap but that was all that winning pitcher Haleigh Cardello and Bolduc would allow. Cardello pitched through the fifth and Bolduc threw two perfect innings for the save.
Castleton's Tori Swaine had an RBI single in the first but Kamdynn Moroney's single in the second tied it and Megan Hodgdon homered off reliever Olivia Bowen in the fifth to put the visitors on top to stay.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Western Conn. 22, Castleton 12
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. - Western Connecticut State exploded for seven straight goals in the second half to erase a Spartans' 9-8 halftime lead and defeated Castleton 22-12 Saturday in Little East Conference lacrosse.
A trio of Warriors combined for 18 goals as they improved their LEC record to 2-1.
Madison Renaud had seven goals, Tristan Kijak six and Sydney Hogan five and Olivia Donahue stopped nine Castleton shots.
Emma Best had four goals and Megan Woods three for the Spartans but they fell to 1-3 in the LEC and 5-8.
Samantha Hebb had four saves in the Castleton nets.
Castleton will host Keene State on Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Western Conn.21, CU 3
CASTLETON — Western Connecticut State overpowered Castleton with 50 shots and romped to a 21-3 victory in Little East Conference lacrosse Saturday.
The Warriors built a 12-2 halftime lead and then pulled away with an offense led by the five-goal efforts of Eric Caldwell and Robert Swensen. The victory WCS to 9-5 overall and 4-1 in the LEC, where 4-9 Castleton fell to 2-4.
Wyatt Pickrell had two goals and Tom Pardew the other for Castleton.
Perry Cassidy had 14 saves and Derek Strine two for the Warriors while Brandon Myron, Maxx Ingison and Alex Rousseau combined for 21 in the Castleton nets.
The Spartans will visit Norwich on Wednesday.
