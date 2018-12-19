WEST RUTLAND — It’s just two games into the season and West Rutland has doubled its win output from 2017-18.
The Golden Horde turned up the intensity in the second half and pulled away from Mid-Vermont Christian 71-41 in non-league boys play Wednesday.
“It feels pretty good,” said coach Jordan Tolar. “They’re starting to work together as a group and it’s awesome.”
Tyler Serrani led the way with 15 points, Kyle Laughlin and Brian Smith added 11 each and Tim Blanchard had eight for Westside, 2-0.
They led 32-21 at the half and then turned up the defensive pressure, finishing the game with five subs padding the lead against Mid-Vt.’s top five.
“We were really finishing and making good decisions with the basketball,” Tolar said.
The Horde will have its home opener on Friday, hosting Leland & Gray.
Mill River 46, Mount Abraham 39
BRISTOL — Mill River came back from a 27-25 halftime deficit and beat Mount Abraham 46-39 in non-league basketball on Wednesday to complete a season’s sweep.
“We’ve got three or four guys sick and Tyler Shelvey wasn’t back yet,” said coach Jack Rogers. “I was happy to win a grinder on the road.”
Mill River held the Eagles to 12 second-half points and one of the architects of the second-half defensive surge was benchman Tyler Regula, who took two charges.
“That’s one of the things I like about this club: our depth,” said Rogers.
Will Grabowski had 12 points, Aidan Botti 10 and Zach Ames, who played all 32 minutes, had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Rogers praised his team for its poise when the game was close in the stretch.
“We made smart decisions,” he said.
Mill River won the teams’ season opener in North Clarendon, 69-58.
Liam Kelliher had 13 points and Logan Rodriguez 11 for the 2-2 Eagles.
Mill River will visit Middlebury on Friday.
Fair Haven 74, Mount Anthony 56
FAIR HAVEN — Defending Division II champion Fair Haven rolled over D-I Mount Anthony 74-56 Wednesday to push its early-season record to 2-0. Pulling away after leading 35-25 at halftime, the Slaters leaned on their depth and placed four players in double figures.
Cam Coloutti had 22 points for the Slaters, who had not played in 12 days.
Aubrey Ramey added 13, and Kohlby Murray and Zach Ellis came off the bench with 11 apiece.
Gavin Johnson had 25 points and Austin Grogan 11 for the 1-3 Patriots.
Fair Haven will play a makeup game at Vergennes on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. varsity start.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CVU 42, Fair Haven 10
BURLINGTON — A bigger, faster, stronger CVU quintet held Fair Haven to 10 points in a 42-10 non-league game at the University of Vermont Wednesday night.
“We struggled to get shots off,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson of the RedHawks, a Division I powerhouse. “It was a learning experience. It will help us in terms of physical and mental toughness.”
Kayla Beyor had eight points for 3-0 CVU.
Fair Haven, which fell to 2-2, got four points each from Megan Ezzo and Courtney Brewster.
The Slaters will next host its Mary Canfield Tournament, playing Mount Abraham on Friday at 7 p.m. and Mill River at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Richards to coach
Vermont Shrine Team
Marty Richards, coach of the Division I state champion Mt. Mansfield Cougars, has been chosen to coach the Vermont team in this summer’s annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game against New Hampshire on Aug. 3 at Castleton University.
BASEBALL
Castleton to host
clinic series
CASTLETON — Castleton University head baseball coach Ted Shipley and his staff will be offering a Sunday evening winter baseball program for boys and girls ages 9-18 for eight consecutive Sundays starting on Jan. 13 and continuing until March 3. The program will be held at Castleton University, with the cost for all eight weeks being $225.
Each session will be 90 minutes in length and begins at 6 p.m., except for Feb. 3 (1-2:30 p.m.). The program is developmental and repetition based, and is designed to teach the physical and mental aspects necessary to play competitive baseball. There will be a heavy emphasis on pitching and hitting.
Enrollment is limited to 24, and there is a Jan. 10 registration deadline. To register, go to the Castleton University website or contact Shipley at (802) 468-1485 or ted.shipley@castleton.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.