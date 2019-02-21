Mount St. Joseph still had hopes of reversing an earlier 40-point loss to West Rutland late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s girls basketball game. It was a two-possession game (29-23) but that is when the Golden Horde killed the Mounties’ chances with a great offensive possession and went on to a 35-23 victory.
The Horde took a good chunk of time off the clock and then Kasey Serrani threaded a pass to 6-foot-1 Elizabeth Bailey under the hoop. Bailey finished it and put Westside on top 31-23 with only 2:05 remaining.
That made it too big of a mountain for the Mounties to climb.
The Horde was able to milk the clock and make free throws the rest of the way, giving MSJ no window for a comeback.
“We have been working on that lately in practice, working on situational play,” Westside junior forward Jenee McGee said.
The victory completes the Horde’s regular season with a record of 15-5. They take a five-game winning streak into the Division IV playoffs.
The Mounties fell to 14-5 and a have a game remaining. It ended a 12-game winning streak for the Mounties, which have been one hot commodity after starting the season at 2-4.
West Rutland won the first meeting 53-13 when the Mounties were without senior Julia Lee.
Lee nailed a 3-point field goal in the first quarter to give the Mounties a 5-3 lead.
Westside took a 6-5 lead on three free throws — one by Kiana Grabowski and two from Kiera Pipeling. The Mounties never saw the lead again.
The Mounties and Golden Horde figure to both enter the playoffs with a top-four seed.
McGee believes sweeping the season series helps the Golden Horde, should the teams meet again.
“I think that we beat them twice is good for our heads; our mental toughness,” McGee said.
But Westside coach Carl Serrani cautioned that it can work the other way, too.
“It can give MSJ motivation. We beat Arlington both times one year and then they beat us in the semifinals,” Serrani said.
Serrani agreed that the lengthy possession that culminated in Bailey’s hoop with just over two minutes to go was a pivotal play.
“We weren’t looking to stall the whole clock. We just wanted to take 30 seconds off and then get the layup,” he said.
“Elizabeth said, ‘I almost missed that.’ I told her, ‘I’m glad you didn’t.’”
Lee was tagged with her fourth personal with a minute to go in the third quarter. She sat out that final 60 seconds and a few seconds of the fourth quarter.
The Martin McDonough Gym came alive when MSJ’s Tiana Gallipo connected on a runner in the lane to shrink the lead to five points at the end of the third quarter.
Bailey led West Rutland with 12 points and her production included some key inside hoops whenever the Mounties got close. Pipeling and Grabowski followed with eight points apiece and McGee added four.
Lee led MSJ with nine points and Gallipo added six.
One thing the Horde is blessed with is depth, and it showed as it has throughout this latest winning streak. After starters Samantha Callahan, Serrani, Pipeling, Bailey and Grabowski, coach Serrani can go to his bench and not miss a beat when he leans on players like McGee, Madison Guay and Isabell Lanfear.
“I really don’t lose a lot. I might lose a little scoring,” coach Serrani said.
West Rutland was in the No. 4 spot in the D-IV standings entering the game behind No. 1 Blue Mountain, No. 2 Proctor and No. 3 MSJ.
Honored in a ceremony before the game were MSJ’s four seniors: Lee, Sophie Markowski, Miracle Wood and Rory Carrara.
MSJ’s record fell to 14-5.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.