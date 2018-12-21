WEST RUTLAND — The times they are a-changing for the West Rutland boys basketball team.
The Golden Horde embodied a high-energy, smothering defense and solid team play to record their third-straight victory, blowing out Leland & Gray 49-25 in a Marble Valley League contest Friday at Hinchey Gym, and tripled their win total from last year.
From the time that Kyle Laughlin meshed a pair of free throws at 7:15 of the first quarter until Macalyster Perry’s baseline jumper in the final minute of play, the Golden Horde held the lead. The Rebels never really were able to challenge, and for good reason.
“We really couldn’t handle their press,” Leland & Gray coach Brud Sanderson said. “They threw a press at us we could not handle and we lost our composure.”
Horde coach Jordan Tolar challenged his kids after a tough 2017-18 season to work hard and prepare themselves for a good season. The team took it to heart, working through the summer and after a great soccer season went right back to work and bought in on the fierce defensive concept and unselfish team play that Tolar was selling.
In that first half, Westside worked to deny Leland & Gray any chance to get into an offensive flow. The Horde threw an active, ball-hawking full court, trapping defense at the Rebels and it worked. West Rutland forced 10 turnovers and had a 7-5 lead after one.
With Kyle Laughlin and Liam Beaulieu working inside and Tim Blanchard, Tyler Serrani and Ryan Smith manning the perimeter, the Horde offense began to take off. By hitting their foul shots, going strong to the boards and then sinking 3s, West Rutland pulled to a 19-12 lead at the half.
But the faithful at Hinchey had not seen anything yet.
Mounting an 8-0 run at the top of the third, Westside surged offensively but it all flowed from the defense. Westside’s trapping defense denied and frustrated the Rebels, while feeding an offense that lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a 35-16 lead after three.
“It’s all about wanting to be active and having pride in playing great defense,” Tolar said. “A lot of guys fall in love with their shot. But the beauty of playing team defense … when a team plays five guys strong great defense, well it’s a beautiful thing to watch. Our guys are starting to buy into that team concept.”
Tolar emptied his bench in the fourth period but it didn’t matter as youngsters, some of whom had played in the JV game, shined, outscoring the Rebels 14-9 to ice the win.
Laughlin and Serrani were dynamic and showed the way offensively with 11 points apiece, while Beaulieu was a bearcat on the boards with seven rebounds, while adding nine points in a strong effort. Blanchard chipped in nine points and plenty of energy.
Kaie Quigley and Mike Fitzpatrick led the Rebels with eight points each.
“I was really happy with the team effort tonight,” said Tolar. “We wanted to bring some energy: paying attention to detail and effort were the two things we wanted to focus on tonight.”
Leland & Gray falls to 1-2, while the Horde moves to 3-0. But West Rutland’s biggest test to date comes next Thursday when they make the short trip to Proctor to meet the Phantoms.
