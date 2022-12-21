WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team has a challenge this season and it is one that any team would love to have: How do you keep the intensity and focus when you have blown your opponent out of the gym before the game is half over?
The Golden Horde led Mount St. Joseph Academy 17-2 by the end of the first quarter and by 40-8 at halftime on the way to a 71-21 victory.
"We need the practice so we had much more intensity than we did in our other games. I'm happy about that," West Rutland guard Kennah Wright-Chapman said.
"Sometimes it is hard to keep up the intensity when the score is so different but Carl and Matt (head coach Carl Serrani and assistant Matt Serrani) do a good job with that during timeouts."
The Golden Horde has not been in a close game yet but Wright-Chapman believes that day will come.
"We are going to see some good competition and I think we'll be ready," Wright-Chapman said.
West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said he attempted to add some tough teams from higher divisions onto the schedule but was unable to do so.
"We knew that it was going to be like this," Harrington said.
The Golden Horde scored the game's first 17 points before MSJ's Maya Traska banked a shot in off the glass.
Peyton Guay, who broke her own program record with 41 points in a game earlier, had 29 points on Wednesday, leading the Horde's scoring parade.
She was misfiring from 3-point land — she had one trey — but everything else that has branded her as one of the state's top players was on display. That included her uncanny ability to anticipate opponent's passes, pick them off and turn them into points.
The other aspect of her game in full bloom was her ability to thread passes to teammates for easy hoops.
Aubrey Beaulieu followed Guay in scoring. She connected on two 3-pointers on the way to a 13-point night.
Wright-Chapman joined them in double figures with 10. Mallory Hogan added eight and Arianna Coombs six.
Haylee Rivers led the Mounties with five points and Cindy Carranza, Traska and Lauryn Charron chipped in four points apiece.
Serrani has the luxury with these blowout games of experimenting and he did some more of that on this evening. He moved his defense further up the floor, for example.
"The next game we might add something to that," he said.
Serrani said that Guay's confidence makes her the optimal floor general in addition to the numbers she puts up.
"She is able to direct people," he said.
There was Christmas caroling in the West Rutland student section and the appreciative crowd gave the singers a hand after each rendition.
Until someone comes into the Hinchey Gym and is able to play with the Golden Horde, those types of diversions will be most welcome as part of the nightly fare.
The 4-0 Horde is at Mid-Vermont Christian on Dec. 27 and Otter Valley comes to town on Dec. 29.
