WEST RUTLAND — Wednesday night’s 54-13 victory over Mount St. Joseph didn’t erase all five years of frustration for the West Rutland girls basketball team, but it helped alleviate a chunk of it.
Five straight years MSJ had ended Westside’s season, three times in the semifinals and twice in the Division IV championship game.
But this time it was all West Rutland from the beginning. Jenee McGee swished a 3-pointer to put the Horde in front 5-3 and from there they built the lead to 13-4 by the end of the first quarter and to 28-5 by the half.
Elizabeth Bailey led the Golden Horde with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Isabell Lanfear and Kiera Pipeling added 10 points apiece.
“We definitely kept our heads. We had our focus and composure tonight,” Bailey said.
Westside coach Carl Serrani has some unusual height on this squad with Bailey at 6-foot-1 and Lanfear at 6-foot. They are young and improving, as Bailey is a sophomore and Lanfear a freshman.
“I don’t know of too many teams that have that in Division IV,” Serrani said.
“We work against each other in practice every day,” Bailey said.
Bailey has noticed the maturation of Lanfear, who was an eighth grader on the JV team last year.
“She is getting better. It’s like a deer who has to get its feet under her,” Bailey said.
The Mounties were missing a key starter with Julia Lee home with illness. Megan Cole and Sophie Markowski led MSJ with four points apiece.
The defending state champion Mounties fell to 2-4. West Rutland improved to 5-1 with its fifth straight win after a season-opening 44-40 loss at Bellows Falls.
Kiana Grabowski keyed the Horde’s break off the bench with her quickness at both ends of the floor. She threaded passes that jump started the fast break all evening.
“When she is focused she makes great decisions,” Serrani said.
Bailey is one of the league’s most effective post players but she showed another facet of her game early in the third quarter when she connected on a 3-point field goal.
“It’s great when we can use both (Bailey and Lanfear) together,” Serrani said.
Rebounding has been a big piece of the five-game winning streak and it is not only because of the twin towers.
Serrani pointed out that his niece Kasey Serrani and Pipeling play much bigger than they are.
“I don’t where Kasey gets her vertical leap from. I sure never had it,” Carl Serrani said.
They will need all that vertical game on Saturday as the Horde faces a big test in Chester against 4-1 Green Mountain.
NOTES:It was coach Serrani’s 287th career victory. He is No. 2 on the all-time list of West Rutland basketball coaches behind Frank Hinchey with 321. ... McGee started the season ranked No. 11 all-time in career 3-point field goals for West Rutland girls basketball with 35. The list is topped by Katie Lincoln’s 125. Ali Serrani, now a member of the West Rutland staff, had 37 3-pointers.
