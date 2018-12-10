BRANDON — West Rutland’s defense slowed down the Otters in the fourth period and the Golden Horde edged Otter Valley 36-32 in OV’s girls season opener Monday.
The Marble Valley League victory leveled Westside’s record at 1-1.
Jenee McGee had eight points and Liz Bailey seven for the Horde, which lost a close game at Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Olivia Bernhardt and Mallory Lufkin had six points apiece for the Otters.
Westside will play its home opener on Wednesday against Twin Valley.
MSJ 45, Poultney 18
First-year coach G.J. Garrow and Mount St. Joseph opened the season with a convincing win over Poultney, 45-18 in Marble Valley League play Monday night.
Julia Lee scored 16 points to lead the Mounties and Jillian Perry added 12.
Cassidy Mack scored 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Green Mountain 54,
Black River 21
LUDLOW — Paige Karl scored 17 points to lead Green Mountain past Black River 54-21 in Marble Valley League play Monday night.
Rebecca Roger scored eight for Black River.
”We had a short bench tonight due to the 10-practice rule, but we have a lot of reasons to be optimistic,” said Black River coach Howard Paul. “Right off the bat we got to play in our own gym; we haven’t done that in two years.”
The Vermont Principals’ Association does not allow players to play unless they have been to 10 practices. With cancellations due to weather and kids’ work schedules, some Presidents girls came into opening night with only six to eight practices.
Eighth grader Riley Paul scored her first varsity points for Ludlow.
Black River hosts Arlington on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven-Vergennes game ppd.
VERGENNES — Monday’s Fair Haven-Vergennes boys basketball game was postponed due to the death of longtime Vergennes coach Peter Quinn.
Quinn led the Commodores boys to a Division II title in 2013 with a 24-0 season. He also won back-to-back champions with the Vergennes girls in 2005 and 2006.
Tuesday’s girls game between Fair Haven and Vergennes has also been postponed.
SATURDAY
BOWLING
Randolph wins
season opener
Randolph defeated Windsor, 176-121 and 172-151 in the best-of-three finals of Saturday’s initial high school bowling competition of the year, the Kickoff Classic, at Rutland Bowlerama.
Randolph, South Burlington, Fair Haven and Windsor were all semifinalists in the nine-team event.
Randolph beat South Burlington, 152-131 and 208-172 in the semis, where Windsor topped Fair Haven 147-132 and 162-160.
In the quarterfinals, Randolph beat White River Valley, South Burlington beat Springfield, Windsor beat Essex and Fair Haven beat Hartford.
In the play-in round, White River Valley beat Burlington.
Fair Haven’s Nick Snide had an average pinfall of 222 to lead the field in qualifying and also rolled a 257 for the highest individual game among 61 contestants.
Randolph’s Logan Lumbra and Joseph Warner were second and third in qualifying, both rolling 243 in their first games.
Saturday’s Top 20 in qualifying
