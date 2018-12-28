WEST RUTLAND — The motto on the warm-up tops of the West Rutland girls basketball team reads: NEXT PLAY. The consensus after Friday night’s 44-34 victory over Otter Valley was that the Golden Horde would be even better if they were able to transfer the maxim from their warm-ups to their consciousness.
“We are all very hard on ourselves,” West Rutland forward Jenee McGee said.
“They try to play perfect. Then when they aren’t perfect they get mad at themselves and they can’t get to the next play,” Westside coach Carl Serrani said.
It might be that mentality that caused the Horde to give up a 22-11 halftime lead.
The hustling Otters fought all the way back to a 28-28 tie but never had the lead once.
McGee got the Golden Horde out in front 6-0 in a blink by connecting on two 3-point field goals.
They led 13-8 after the opening quarter and had that 22-11 lead at the break.
But the Otters won the third quarter 11-6, starting the stanza with a 5-0 run. Mary Kingsley nailed a 3-pointer and Mallory Lufkin dropped in another from the outside to kick start the run. Livia Bernhardt made three free throws and suddenly it was a one-possession game at 22-19.
Westside stopped the run with Elizabeth Bailey scoring inside and Kasey Serrani knocking one down from the perimeter.
The quick Kiana Grabowski converted a turnover into a layup, pushing Westside’s advantage to 28-19 but Kingsley, the hero of OV’s win in this gym last year, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer.
The Otters kept charging and when Alia Edmunds and Bernhardt made free throws it drew the Otters even at 28-28 with 5:29 left in the game.
That was the end of it, though. Kiera Pipeling drove for a hoop for the Horde and McGee took it the hole and finished off a three-point play, extending the lead to 34-28. The Otters weren’t heard from again.
McGee lead the Horde with 12 points.
She said her two treys to start the game came as the result of a new play that Serrani installed in practice that was designed to get open looks behind the arc.
“I was pretty confident and I saw my opportunity,” McGee said.
Grabowski followed with 11 points. Bailey had nine and contributed her usual strong game on the boards and Pipeling tossed in five points while doing a nice job of handling and distributing the ball.
Bernhardt was the Otters’ top scorer with eight. Kingsley and Alice Keith tossed in six each. Keith made her presence felt despite logging a good chunk of time on the bench with an injury before coming back.
Lufkin and Edmunds had five points each.
The Horde is off and flying, reeling off four consecutive victories after a season-opening 44-40 loss at Bellows Falls.
“I think our defense is coming around and our offense is coming around. I have a good feeling about this team,” McGee said.
“Sometimes, I think we forget what we are supposed to do out there,” coach Serrani said of the segment of the game where the Otters’ surge pulled them into the tie.
But at 4-1. the Golden Horde is perched among the elite in Division IV.
It’s scary to think what they might become if they can just get to that next play.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.