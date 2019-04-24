TOWNSHEND — Elizabeth Bailey hurled a two-hitter and drove in two runs in a breakaway sixth inning as West Rutland defeated Leland & Gray 15-5 in Marble Valley League softball.
The big win over a Division III team left D-IV Westside at 3-0.
Westside smacked 12 hits, including two triples by Madison Guay (RBI) and two doubles by Deanna Kenyon.
"(The 12 hits) is what I'm excited about," said coach Laurie Serrani.
Westside scored six times in the sixth to put away the game against a Rebels team that scored 41 runs in a game against Black River earlier in the week.
Bailey stymied the Rebels, though losing pitcher Sarah Andersen swatted a grand slam. Bailey struck out 12 batters and walked five.
The Rebels fell to 2-2.
"I don't remember the last time we beat Leland & Gray," said Serrani. "It's a very nice win."
Bailey had three hits, Guay drove in a pair of runs and Bailey Sevigny had a double and four RBIs for the Golden Horde. Westside's Kiera Pipeling chipped in a pair of hits.
West Rutland is back in action against visiting Burr and Burton on Friday. The Rebels will host Green Mountain on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Burlington 10, Rutland 8
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Wolves got up early and held off Rutland High School 10-8 in non-conference boys lacrosse on Wednesday, handing the Raiders their fourth straight loss.
Kyle Murikimi had two goals for the Wolves as they leveled their record at 3-3.
Rutland fell to 3-4.
Coach Rob Labate was encouraged by the Raiders' tenacity after they fell behind 6-2 at the intermission.
"It was a win for us in that they're a great team," he said.
Rutland comes home on Saturday to host another tough team in Burr and Burton, a team the Raiders came back to beat in a road game earlier this season.
Eric Brewer had a hat trick and Conner Ladabouche and Jacob Lorman had two goals apiece for Rutland. Raiders goalie Chris Wilk had a busy day with 17 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Woodstock 12, Green Mountain Valley 10
WAITSFIELD — Gina Sorrentino had four goals and Woodstock leveled its record at 2-2 with a 12-10 victory over Green Mountain Valley School in girls lacrosse Wednesday.
The Wasps grabbed the lead and never lost it but had to toughen up when the Gumbies closed to within a goal in the second half.
Erica Wiebe led the Gumbies, who were playing their opener, with five goals.
Sophie Leggett had three scores, Addie Gray and Kelly Gebhardt two apiece and Sydney Pilot a goal and two assists for the Wasps.
Kai Albert stopped 11 shots in the Wasps cage.
Woodstock will visit Burr and Burton, now 4-0, on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, Woodstock 2
It was a marathon day and the Rutland Raiders came out tired but smiling after a big character win.
They won five of eight third-set tiebreakers and topped Woodstock in Marble Valley League tennis at White's Field.
The Raiders are 3-1 with their second win over 0-2 Woodstock this season. They won the previous match by the same 5-2 score.
In singles, it was Rutland's Andres Aguilar over Oliver Wilson 6-0, 6-2; the Raiders' Jensen Kelley over Carl Gebhardt 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Augie Louras, of Rutland, over Sam Powers 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-7; Rutland's Brady Kenosh beating Blake Haston 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; and Dylan Roussel finishing off a singles sweep, 6-4, 7-6 (4) over Noah Anderson.
In doubles, Woodstock's Henry Greene and Danny Drebbler beat Brayden Moore and Ollie Hamilton, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-7; and the Wasps' Ian Goldberg and Cooper Dorsogna beat Zach Nelson and Finn McGuiness 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
The Raiders will visit Burr and Burton on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton 3, UMass-Boston 1
UMass-Boston 3, Castleton 2 (8 innings)
BOSTON — Kylie Wright held UMass-Boston to a run on eight hits and drove in the winning run in the seventh as Castleton took the first game of a Little East doubleheader 3-1 Wednesday.
UMass-Boston won the nightcap 3-2 in the eighth, scoring the winning run on a two-out error. That decision damaged Castleton's slim hopes of qualifying for the Little East postseason tournament.
Castleton is 14-17 overall and 4-10 in the LEC, where the 19-5 Beacons are 10-4.
Wright delivered the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly and Kaya Fay followed with a two-out RBI single off losing pitcher Jess Greenspan, who scattered seven hits in Game 1.
But Wright was tougher down the stretch, retiring 11 straight Beacons until they put two runners aboard with two out in the seventh. But she finished off the complete game by retiring Roxanne Vento, the LEC leader in average and RBIs, on a grounder. Wright struck out five and walked two.
Machaila Arjavich had three hits and drove in the other Spartans run as Castleton handed UMass-Boston its first home conference loss of the season.
Taylor Paulina drove in the Beacons' run.
Castleton trailed 2-1 in the nightcap but after a leadoff triple by Calli Van Gorden in the sixth, Tori Swain singled to tie the game and Ajavich had a two-out single for the go-ahead run.
But the Beacons tied it in the sixth when Giovanni Bonilla had her third hit of the game and scored to make it 2-2.
Hayley Catania went the distance to earn the win while Wright suffered the loss in relief.
Castleton will play a twinbill at home against Rhode Island College on Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 7, Colby-Sawyer 4
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Dylan Bailey drove in two runs to pace a nine-hit attack as Castleton defeated Colby-Sawyer 7-4 in non-conference baseball on Wednesday.
Three Castleton pitchers scattered 10 hits by the Thoroughbreds, with Zack Marlow picking up the win in relief with three innings of work. Andy Kenosh got the save with two scoreless innings but had to work out of a ninth-inning jam.
The Thoroughbreds brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after back-to-back singles but Kenosh induced a grounder to third and Mitch Caron stated a 5-4-3 double play. Kenosh then finished the game with his second strikeout.
The victory put Castleton at 15-16 and dropped Colby-Sawyer to 6-24.
The Spartans will play an important twinbill at Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday. The teams are tied for fourth place in the Little East Conference with 6-6 records.
Castleton will complete its LEC schedule the following Friday with a twinbill at UMass-Boston.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Green Mountain 14, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — Rex Hill picked up the win in Green Mountain's 14-1 win at Woodstock in Marble Valley League baseball Tuesday, upping GM's record to 3-0.
He pitched six innings and struck out 11 in his four-hitter.
Nick Davis doubled twice and drove in five runs and Dylan McCarthy had an RBI triple and two RBIs.
GM plays at home Thursday against Leland & Gray.
VPA HALL OF FAME
Tickets available
for May inductions
MONTPELIER — Tickets are on sale for the Hall of Fame Banquet sponsored by the Vermont Principals’ Association on May 3 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on State Street in Montpelier. The social hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The induction ceremony will start at about 6:45 p.m.
A sold-out banquet is expected and tickets are $45 while they last. Tickets are available by mailing checks to the VPA, 2 Prospect St., Suite 3, Montpelier, Vermont, 05602, or by calling 802-229-0547 to pay by credit card.
