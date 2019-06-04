WEST RUTLAND — Black River was amped up and ready to slay another softball giant. The Presidents came out strong but West Rutland overcame early jitters, got the bats going, pitcher Elizabeth Bailey found her groove and the Golden Horde prevailed 15-4 in a Division IV softball semifinal between the raindrops Tuesday at Hinchey Field.
Fresh from an upset of Proctor, the No. 6 Presidents struck some fear into the hearts of No. 2 West Rutland by bolting to a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat. But the Horde has been to big games before; many players were part of a Division IV basketball championship team this winter so despite the early deficit, the Golden Horde settled down and settled in.
The Horde answered the Presidents’ opening volley with a four-run rally and that was simply the beginning.
“It was really tough at first; the strike zone was really small,” West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said. “The girls had some jitters, Elizabeth Bailey was struggling a bit and I’m glad it wasn’t Proctor because they would have jumped all over us.”
The Presidents capitalized on three walks, a hit batsman, a misplayed ball and a timely hit by Emily Perham to plate a couple of runs. But the Horde got out of trouble with an obstruction call and the first of Bailey’s 11 strikeouts.
Serrani kept up the chatter, telling her team not to worry about their runs but to swing the bats. And that’s what the Horde did, banging out five hits and capitalizing on a Black River error to stream four runs across the plate.
Kiana Grabowski got the ball rolling with a lead single, Alissa Covarrubias drove her in with a single and Bailey, Bailey Sevigny and Kasey Serrani followed with RBI singles. Just like that, the Horde had leapfrogged into a 4-2 lead.
“That’s how we wanted to start but then it seemed that the wheels came off,” Black River coach Zoe Trimboli said. “We knew that we had to play our absolute best to win. They are the better team and I think they deserved that No. 1 seed but got robbed. We knew we had to play defense because this is a phenomenal hitting team.”
Black River came back to knot the game at 4-4 with two runs in the second, helped by four walks issued by Bailey, who struggled mightily with command early on.
But Westside responded with its biggest inning — a six-run second — to take the lead for keeps. Westside batters rapped out seven hits, teeing off on the soft serves of Paige Kelley. The heart of the Horde order did the damage: Covarrubias plated a run with a single; Bailey drove in two with a double; Sevigny sent one home and Serrani’s RBI double capped the rally.
Despite cold rain showers and gusting winds that increased as the game progressed, Bailey found the strike zone and blanked the Presidents in the third. But the key for the tall sophomore hurler was the fourth. Kassie Niklasson led the frame with a booming triple but Bailey stranded her at third by striking out the side.
“We kept her at third and that would be huge for us; that really says something,” Serrani said about her sophomore hurler. “We’ve been working on positive affirmations. They have to pull one out of a bucket, read it and believe it. Most recently we did some mental toughness quotes by Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. Whatever sport didn’t matter. You’ve got to think about these things and believe.”
That apparently did the trick because the Horde finished strong. Bailey ended up yielding only four runs, with 11 strikeouts and seven walks. She retired nine of the last 11 batters she faced and struck out the side in three of the last four innings.
Meanwhile, the Horde pounded out 16 hits led by four-hit performances by Kiera Pipeling, Covarrubias and Bailey, while Bailey drove in five runs to pace the offensive attack. Niklasson’s two hits and two runs led the Presidents, who finish up at 7-9.
The 17-1 Horde move on to the title game against No. 1 Danville, with the date and time to be determined.
