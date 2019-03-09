It's Monday Madness at two locations when Rutland County boys basketball teams go looking for state finals berths.
At Patrick Gym in Burlington, two-time defending champion Rutland takes on Mount Mansfield in the 7:45 p.m. nightcap of the Division I semis. And there's a terrific twinbill just down Interstate 89 at Barre Auditorium, where Proctor will face Danville in Division IV at 6:30 p.m., followed by an all-Marble Valley League matchup in D-II between Mount St. Joseph and neighboring rival Mill River.
Division I
Rutland has been playoff poison for the Cougars in the last three tournaments and if the Raiders can follow the blueprint of their 67-60 win over MMU this year, they'll be defending their crown in next Sunday's finale against Rice or St. Johnsbury.
"It's their size against who knows what. They're big and if they can control the tempo we'll have our hands full," said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
The "who knows what" is the pace the Raiders can set on defense — hit treys, get out on the break and use quickness; that's the plan to counter the size and inside scoring that Connor Philbrick and Mark Howland give No. 2, 18-4 MMU.
MMU outscored Rutland in the paint 44-32 and outrebounded them 31-25 back in December. Rutland won the battle of transition offenses and had five 3-pointers to MMU's one.
"They are big and they make it difficult to score inside and historically the 3-ball hasn't been good to teams on the big floor," said Wood, who has long-range shooters in Jamison Evans, Jacob Lorman, Evan Pockette, Ethan Notte and even forward Eric Coughlin. "We'll definitely have to do some things to counter that and score inside."
Quick cuts to the hoop and pinpoint passing by Lorman and Evans is how the Raiders score inside, but rebounding will also be critical. Coughlin had 12 boards on Friday against South Burlington with an impressive nine coming on the offensive glass, helping the Raiders get some big second-chance points.
"They're big and we have to put some bodies on them; getting offensive and defensive rebounds will be very important," said Coughlin.
"We can't let them beat us up," said Wood. "If they get 10-plus offensive rebounds, we're going to be in trouble."
Howland had 13 points in the teams' first meeting and Philbrook, who had nine, was shut out in the second half. Guard Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson led MMU with 17 points.
All five of Rutland's starters were in double figures.
Rutland got out to a 23-9 lead after one period and repelled several MMU runs at the lead. Notte had six points in the closing minutes after MMU had cut the lead to 58-50.
Rutland (No. 3, 18-4) is 63-6 in this three-year ride despite replacing four starters after each of its title seasons. Monday's game at Patrick will be a first for most of the team.
"I would expect them to respond the way they have all year," said Wood. "They're going to have to show up. We're going to need balance and everybody to play well to win that game."
Rice and St. Johnsbury will play at 6 p.m.; those teams split in the regular season.
Division IV
Danville is a quality program and that's why Proctor coach Jake Eaton makes it a point to schedule a game against the Indians every season. This year's edition ended with host Danville on top 38-32, but that was two months ago.
"I just think they were just tougher than us," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton of a game in which nether team shot that well.
Danville was missing a starter, as were the Phantoms, but Joe Valerio is set to go for No. 4 Proctor (15-7) and No. 1 Danville (16-6) is also healthy.
"It was kind of a wash; I'm basically throwing out that game," Eaton said.
Proctor relies heavily on outside shooting and the inside play of Nate Greb, who on Friday played his most minutes since returning from an injury.
Eaton calls Danville guard Ian Steele, who scored his 1,000th point this year as a junior, the best player in the division.
"He's explosive; he's like their Jamison Evans," Eaton said.
"The kids around him are starting to play a lot better. We're going to have to be very focused and locked in on defense. They play with a ton of energy. They're the best team: a deserving No. 1."
Proctor's growth as a team might be more spiritual; Eaton criticized his players for a lack of focus in a loss against West Rutland but thinks the Phantoms found some mental toughness in their second game against the Golden Horde. Proctor used that grit Friday to turn back Sharon and earn its fourth trip to Barre in the past five years.
"The one thing I'm really proud of is our kids found a way to win that game," Eaton said. "They showed some toughness and some grit and they played with great effort."
Division II
This is the rubber match in one of Rutland County's prized D-II series; Mill River (No. 4, 15-7) won 62-49 at home early in February and MSJ (No. 1, 17-5) evened things up at home 68-56 late in the same month.
Now the teams take their show to Barre, a position that represents a lot of growth for the Minutemen.
"They've worked really hard and some of our guys are playing really well," said Mill River coach Jack Rogers. "(Point guard) Aidan Botti is playing really well and Will Farwell has gone to another level. Last night he was stellar."
Rogers referred to the quarterfinal win over U-32 where Farwell took a charge in a tied game, hit a 3-pointer to put the Minutemen on top, then hit two critical free throws.
This was a team with great athleticism but still a lot of question marks in the preseason.
"I just hope we can play with the same confidence we played with last night. We're going to need to guard the perimeter and hope they miss shots," Rogers said.
MSJ sealed the victory in Game 2 against the Minutemen when Maddox Traynor and Logan Starling hit key 3s down the stretch. And, of course, the Mounties have one of the top players in the division — if not the top player — in Logan Montilla.
Montilla settled Friday's semi against Fair Haven with a 37-footer at the buzzer.
Another key for Mill River is limiting turnovers - Rogers said the Minutemen had fewer than 10 Friday night - against an MSJ team that has an exceptional transition game.
"We don't want to give them too many chances in space," he said. "I think MSJ wants the game to go faster than we do but I'm not going to put the reins on our guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.