WEST RUTLAND — Carl Serrani knew victory No. 300 would arrive eventually, so it wasn't until people around him started drawing attention to it that he began to wish it were over and done.
"I was thinking we'd get it done today but when we missed a bunch of layups in the first quarter," the West Rutland girls hoop coach said with a laugh, "I thought maybe we won't."
But his Golden Horde eventually caught their stride and broke free of Rivendell for a 42-24 win at Hinchey Gym on Saturday, so Serrani has his 300th victory in his 21st season.
A group of Serrani's players from the past came out of the stands after the game and, along with the present Horde, surrounded the longtime coach to wish him congratulations.
"That's pretty cool, all the kids coming back," said Serrani, who was caught off-guard by the warm gesture.
Such connections are a reason Serrani is still coaching: he was watching former player Brooke Raiche on his tablet in action for the Castleton University women's team prior to the game; he gave away one of his former players at her wedding.
Serrani is sewn into the fabric of Westside's history on the court as well; he was a member of the great 1976 state championship team that included players like John Center, Steve Pietryka and Phil Bartlett. He was a member of a team that played in the last game in the old Westside gymnasium and the first game in the new one.
He played when Westside took part in the Rutland High School Holiday Tournament and had regular games against teams like Fair Haven and Mill River.
"We didn't do a lot of traveling," he said.
Serrani was raw when he entered the coaching ranks as a 7th- and 8th-grade assistant. He then moved to the JV boys team and all along the way he picked up knowledge from coaches like Dave Kinsman and Matt Kramarz.
When Serrani landed the varsity girls job at Westside, he presented the administration with a five-year plan for getting to the semifinals and finals at Barre Auditorium.
He's taken his team there 11 times and had two state titles, so the plan obviously works.
Something that has not changed much is the style Serrani prefers. He tailored a fast-paced offense and press defense to the abilities of his first team, which he said was long on athleticism but short on basketball savvy. The faces have changes but the style and the results have been very consistent.
That style helped cause 24 turnovers against the 2-12 Raptors and helped offset Westside's early shooting woes on Saturday. The Horde led by only 16-10 at halftime but a 16-5 third period in which Kiana Grabowski (11 points) hit a trey and Madison Guay (six points) hit two helped tuck away the win for 13-5 Horde.
Kiera Pipeling led the team with 12 points while Adele Tilden had nine for the Raptors.
Serrani says he does not remember his first victory but the post-game show of emotion from fans and players past and present will assure that No. 300 sticks.
"It's the challenge and the kids," Serrani said of what keeps him coming back. "I like making connections with the kids. That's the biggest thrill for me."
