Windham College had a brief history, opening in 1951 and closing its doors in 1978.
But the Putney campus left some memories including a woman basketball player on the men's team that caused quite a stir.
Most people today know Bill Holiday as a respected educator in Brattleboro with a fervid interest in history and politics. They also know him as the radio voice of the Brattleboro Union High football team along with Tim Johnson.
The older set might remember Holiday as an athlete of note and that part of his life included playing on the Windham College basketball team his freshman and sophomore seasons.
"We were good. We would scrimmage Middlebury and Norwich and beat them handily," Holiday said.
But a coaching change and a lack of recruiting caused the program to regress, according to Holiday, and he did not play his last two years.
"They were no longer credible. They got obliterated," Holiday said.
He would have been a teammate of Karen Wise his senior season.
Wise was a woman on the Windham College men's team. The 5-foot-5 junior was inserted into a game for the first time in 1972 at Castleton State College.
Holiday was not kidding when he described the Lions as taking a step back. They lost that night to Castleton 84-38.
Even though Holiday was not playing basketball when Wise was on the team, he maintained a locker in the gym. He went in to shower one day and there was Wise in the shower.
"She was buck naked," Holiday said.
Wise's place on the team was a big deal at the time. The New York Times ran a story about it. I was a part-time writer at the Eagle Times in Claremont, New Hampshire and Sports Editor Poody Walsh sent me to Windham one night to do our own story.
My recollection is that she was allowed to change in the officials' locker room that evening.
Castleton had no objection competing against Wise, according to the New York Times article, but Terry Matson, the athletic director and basketball coach at Franklin Pierce College, did not want the Ravens to play a game with her involved in it.
Bob Vanelli, the Windham athletic director, was also against Wise playing on the team but was overruled by the president and the coach, Dave Parker.
Many people forget how late athletics for women came along at some schools. None of my female classmates (Proctor High School, Class of 1965) ever got to play a varsity sport. There were none at the school then.
The girls basketball state championship games sanctioned by the Vermont Principals' Association finally got off the ground in 1972.
During a phone conversation with Proctor High graduate Alyssa Valerio a couple of years ago when she was a student at Providence, I told her how none of the girls in my class had the opportunity to play sports.
Valerio was dumbfounded. She had no idea that world existed. She told me she could not imagine her high school years without varsity sports and she played them all for the Phantoms — soccer, basketball and softball.
My night watching Windham's Wise was the only time I had ever been on that campus. The picture I have retained of the gym was that it was quaint, certainly not anything ostentatious.
"It was a prefab building. It was a concrete floor that came from Harvard. Harvard was putting up a new facility and looking to get rid of the floor," Holiday said.
Twenty years after Windham shuttered its campus, No. 16 Harvard shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament. Playing for Harvard was Lake Region High School graduate Rose Janoski.
Things were a bit different when Karen Wise was wearing the uniform of the Windham Lions.
Thankfully, Janoski, Valerio and all the other female athletes had varsity athletics as part of their lives today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.