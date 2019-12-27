CHESTER - After being down by as many as 11 points late in the first half, Windsor turned up the defensive pressure and came away with a hard-fought win over Green Mountain on Friday.
After 8 minutes of sloppy basketball on both sides, the Chieftains' Ty Merrill became red hot in the second quarter as GM opened up an 11 point lead forcing Windsor to call a timeout. During the 8-0 run, Merrill connected on two bombs from beyond the arc and Skyler Klezos added a jumper to give GM its biggest lead of the game 25-14. “Merrill was lighting it up, but we made some stops and got right back in the game,” said Windsor head coach Harry Ladue.
After that timeout, the Yellow Jackets looked like a different team as they closed out the half with an 8-0 run of their own behind consecutive hoops by Ethan Lawyer, Owen Abrahamsen, Ben Gilbert and a buzzer beater by John Cook III to cut the GM lead to only 25-22 at the break.
“That 2 minutes window was the key in the game,” said GM head coach Brian Rapanotti, “We had them a bit on the ropes and they came back.”
GM would climb out of the third quarter with a slim 32-29 as back to back steals from Merrill and Everett Mosher in the last minute followed with buckets would set the stage for a hectic final 8 minutes.
There were 4 ties and some fast back and forth action, but Windsor never trailed after an Ethan Lawyer three pointer to open up the period. The Yellow Jackets defense took over the game as they sagged into the paint and placed Gilbert on Merrill in a smothering man to man defense. “He is such a good player and in practice I usually have my hands full so tonight I just did my best,” said Gilbert. His best resulted in limiting Merrill to a single second half hoop as Windsor began to run the floor a bit more. Cook’s free throw and runner down the lane put Windsor up by 6 with less than 2 minutes and limited GM to a single point the rest of the way to grab their second win of the season.
“It was a good team win tonight, we played good team defense and limited their rebounds in the second half and more importantly we made stops when we had to,” said Ladue.
Both teams will be in action at home on Monday as Windsor (2-1) will host MSJ (0-2) and GM (2-3) will host West Rutland (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.