SPRINGFIELD - There’s a reason why the Windsor girls win so many basketball games. Sure, they have Division III’s best player Olivia Rockwood, but the Yellow Jackets are much more than just one player.
On Thursday night at Dressel Gym, the Jacks beat a very good (8-3) Division II Springfield team, 75-38, and had five players score nine points or more.
And that wasn’t the top highlight for the Jacks. It was the defense.
“It was the best 32 minutes of basketball we played all year,” said Windsor coach Bruce Mackay.
And why was that?
“It was great defense,” said Mackay. “Everybody knew where they were supposed to be.”
Before the game Mackay said he was particularly worried about Springfield’s sizeable center Gabby Wardwell. Mackay knew that his team couldn’t stop her from getting rebounds, but every time she grabbed a carom they double teamed her.
There was no argument from Springfield coach Pete Peck regarding the Windsor defense.
“They bullied us,” said Peck. "They just put a lot of pressure on us. They make it hard to get anything going. They made it difficult to get the ball up the floor.”
It was the 12th win in 13 games for Windsor which got 23 points from Rockwood, 12 from Elliott Rupp, 11 from Reese Perry and nine from both Evelyn Page and Angelina Bigwood.
Hailey Perham had 13 to lead the Springfield scorers.
Windsor led from start to finish and scored the first 15 points of the second quarter and were up 44-15 at the half and 62-25 after three quarters.
Windsor goes to Mill River on Monday while Hartford comes to Springfield on Tuesday.
