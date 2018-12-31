As we turn the page to the 2019 sports season, here’s a look back at the top 10 sports stories in Rutland County for 2018.
1. Rutland High School boys basketball repeats as our top story with its first back-to-back Division I state championships. The Raiders did it with a 23-0 record to stretch their overall winning streak to 40 games. Only one starter returned but the Raiders fashioned perfection from a very solid first eight players, including eventual Player of the Year Noah Tyson.
2. West Rutland’s Eric Maxham became the all-time leading goal scorer in Vermont boys soccer history. He broke the previous mark of 111 and went on to finish his career with 128 goals.
3. Rutland High School’s Dakota Peters had a huge wraparound year. As a junior, he won a state championship in wrestling, collecting his 100th career victory on the way; then, as a senior football tailback, he rushed for 1,748 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games.
4. Drake Hull became the first Rutland Country Club member to win back-to-back Vermont Amateurs since the legendary Tom Pierce in 1946-47. The Rutland High School graduate, now playing for UConn, followed his victory at Dorset in 2017 with a repeat at the Country Club of Vermont.
5. Legendary Rutland American Legion Post 31 coach Bill Flory died. He coached Post 31 for 36 years and piloted the team to nine state championships.
6. Rutland High School boys basketball coach Mike Wood reached 200 victories at Rutland in just 11 seasons. The former Mount St. Joseph player and coach had 18 or more wins in eight of the 11 years and reached 200 victories with his team’s finals win over Mt. Mansfield in the 2018 finals. He directed the Raiders to the Division I Final Four eight times in the 11 years with a 200-48 record for an .806 winning percentage.
7. Pattie Candon retired as Otter Valley softball coach after 33 years and four state championships. Her Otters amassed a record of 347-236 and the softball diamond at the school bears her name.
8. Castleton University left the North Atlantic Conference and stepped up to the Little East Conference, where the Castleton women won the regular-season field hockey championship.
9. MSJ girls basketball won its fourth consecutive Division IV state championship, once again emerging from the powerhouse Rutland area trio that includes Proctor and West Rutland.
10. The Castleton University baseball team won a fifth straight North Atlantic Conference Tournament.
Honorable mention
(In no particular order)
Rutland High School football went from a losing season to the state finals. The Raiders roster returned just a handful of experienced varsity players from a team that did not make the playoffs in 2017 but were molded into a state finalist with an overall record of 8-3.
Rutland County had a team in all three state championship football games: Rutland in Division I, Fair Haven in Division II and Poultney in Division III.
Behind a youth movement and former sixth man Leo Carranza, the MSJ boys basketball team was one of the biggest surprises of the Division II season; the Mounties fashioned a 15-5 regular season with a team that returned no starters.
Led by depth and the dynamic play of Cam Coloutti, the Fair Haven boys basketball team ended a 16-year drought and won the Division II state basketball championship.
Moe Harris finished as the all-time leader in rushing yardage in Castleton University’s 10-year football history. He had 3,838 yards in four years as a starter with 44 touchdowns and an average of 4.7 yards per carry.
With a lineup led by back court burners Dylan Mackie and Josh Letourneau, the Otter Valley boys basketball team surged to the Division II semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
Killington landed FIS World Cup event again.
The softball field at Mill River Union High School was dedicated to Shirley Bruso, who coached the Minutemen to their first state championship in 1990.
Vermont won its third consecutive Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, defeating New Hampshire 24-13 in the annual high school football all-star game played at Castleton University.
Fair Haven Union High School softball pitcher Olivia Bowen reached the 700-strikeout milestone.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway announced that it will be independently sanctioned for 2019.
