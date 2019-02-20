BURLINGTON — Goalie Lyssa Tan had 39 saves and South Burlington dealt a blow to Rutland High School’s hopes of hosting a Division I hockey tournament game with a 3-2 victory at Cairns Arena on Wednesday.
Emma Hager had the game-winner as the Raiders, who had beaten the Wolves in Rutland, fell to 11-7-1. The Raiders entered the day trying to pass Rice for a home ice slot.
The Wolves improved to 9-6-1.
Ella Lowkes had both Rutland goals with Alexis Patterson assisting twice and Isabel Crossman adding an assist.
Rutland goalie Kristen Pariseau had 29 saves in the loss.
Rutland will complete the regular season next Wednesday at league-leading BFA-St. Albans, which beat the Raiders in Rutland 4-0 earlier this year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 47, Bellows Falls 38
CHESTER — Green Mountain scored a nice bounce-back victory over Bellows Falls 47-38 in Marble Valley League boys basketball Wednesday night.
Their third win in four outings helped the Chieftains improve to 9-7 as they rebounded from Saturday’s loss at West Rutland.
Bellows Falls fell to 6-9.
Windsor 67,
Woodstock 50
WOODSTOCK — Robert Slocum fired in 27 points and Windsor romped over Woodstock 67-50 in Marble Valley League basketball Wednesday.
The 11-6 Yellow Jackets got another 18 points from Owen Abrahamson.
“We were solid. We played some good all-around defense,” said coach Harrry Ladue, whose team turned that defense into some transition points.
Harrison Moore had 13 points for the Wasps who fell to 6-11.
Windsor will visit Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern Maine 63, Castleton 40
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women’s basketball team saw its season come to a close Tuesday evening as the Spartans fell in the Little East Conference Tournament quarterfinals to the University of Southern Maine by a final score of 63-40.
Brooke Raiche led the way for Castleton with 15 points, while Abbie Lesure chipped in with nine points on a trio of 3s. Ajla Medic added five points off the bench for Castleton, while Katlyn Toomey chipped in with 11 rebounds and five assists.
Southern Maine’s Jackie Luckhardt matched Raiche with a game-high 15 points, though she was joined in double digits by Alexa Srolovitz and Victoria Harris, each of whom had 11 points.
Castleton wraps up its first season in the Little East with a 14-12 record, marking the 17th consecutive season that the Spartans conclude the year with a winning record. The Huskies advance to the LEC Tournament semifinals on Friday after moving to 15-11 on the season.
