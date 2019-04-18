Rutland High School played from behind all day and could not catch South Burlington. The Wolves took a 13-10 victory in a matchup of unbeaten teams in girls lacrosse Thursday at Alumni Field.
The biggest reason was third-year varsity player Christina March with her eight goals, most of them coming on free position shots.
Nearly every time the Raiders seemed ready to pull even, March struck.
“She was patient,” said Wolves coach Anjie Soucy of her junior attack/midfielder following her team’s sixth straight win to start the season. “When she didn’t have the shot, she pulled it back and recharged.”
“We weren’t moving our feet (defensively),” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
Zmurko’s Raiders, now 3-1, were led by Elise Magro and Francie Ettori with three goals and an assist each.
They were right on the Wolves’ heels after South Burlington jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Lilly Truchon and March. But South Burlington strung together four straight goals in the second half for a 10-5 lead.
The margin was at least three goals the rest of the way, with the Raiders scoring the game’s last two.
Wolves goalie Claire Phillips had 12 saves and many of them were timely once the Raiders started connecting passes deep in the Rebels zone.
Ettori made it 5-4 late in the first half after receiving a nice pass from Magro, who had made a long run after gaining possession.
That left 14 seconds on the clock and Rutland threatened once again, but Phillips stopped a Rylee Burgess shot at the horn to preserve a halftime lead.
March and Rutland’s Logan Kinsman swapped goals early in the second half, the latter scoring on a blind backhander, then March had three goals and Sam Crane another in the 4-0 run that ultimately decided the contest.
Rutland pulled within 11-8 with 9:22 left, then three shots in quick succession were stopped by Phillips and March came down and gave the Wolves another pad score.
Kate Hall added two goals for the Wolves.
Rutland’s Lea Zmurko had three saves. Kinsman had two goals and Kendra Sabotka and Maggie Schillinger one each for Rutland.
“We’re doing some of the small things that at this point of the year you don’t usually see,” said Soucy. “We’re playing real well together early.
“We knew this was going to be a good game.”
The Wolves will find their place in the pecking order once they have played what is perceived to be some of the better competition in Chittenden County, like Essex and Mount Mansfield. MMU is next on the Wolves’ schedule but not until after they get past next week’s school vacation.
Rutland, which is on vacation this week, will play MMU next Friday.
“We’ve got some things to work on,” said coach Zmurko.
“The girls played hard. South Burlington is a good team.”
NOTES: The Rutland girls lacrosse program will have a buffet fundraiser on Tuesday evening at Southside Steakhouse. The cost is $25.
