Michael Wood earned coach of the year honors in the A Division of the Marble Valley League, and his top two players, Jamison Evans and Jacob Lorman, were first-team selections when the All-MVL teams were announced.
Wood’s Raiders went all the way to the state Division I finals with only one player returning from the starting five of the previous year’s 23-0 state title team.
Jack Rogers, of Mill River, who led a young team to within a win of the D-II final four, was the B Division coach of the year. Brian Rapanotti, of Green Mountain, and Bob Coloutti, of Poultney, were the C and D coaches of the year, respectively. Coloutti led the Blue Devils to the D-IV finals.
Two of Coloutti’s players, Heith Mason and Levi Haviland, were named to the first team, as were the two top players of D-II state champion Mount St. Joseph: Logan Montilla and Leo Carranza. Green Mountain’s James Anderson made the C Division first team.
A Division
First Team
Gavin Johnson, Mount Anthony; Adam Newton, Brattleboro; Jake Nicholson, Burr and Burton; Jacob Lorman, Rutland; Jamison Evans, Rutland; coach of the year, Michael Wood, Rutland.
Second Team / Honorable Mention
Brandon Anderson, Mount Anthony; Patrick Forstmann, Burr and Burton; Will Frank, Burr and Burton; Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro; Hunter Beebe, Brattleboro; Jack Price, Brattleboro; Eric Coughlin, Rutland; Evan Pockette, Rutland; Tommy Baker, Burr and Burton; Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony.
B Division
First Team
Harrison Morse, Woodstock; Robert Slocum, Windsor; Parker Morse, Fair Haven; Will Grabowski, Mill River; Dylan Mackie, Otter Valley; Shea Bean, Hartford; Leo Carranza, MSJ; Logan Montilla, MSJ; coach of the year, Jack Rogers, Mill River.
Second Team / Honorable Mentions
Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor; Joey Gannon, Fair Haven; Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven; Tyler Shelvey, Mill River; Zack Ames, Mill River; Delshon Norwood, Otter Valley; Tyler Rowe, Otter Valley; Noah Zierfus, Springfield.
C Division
First Team
Lucas Newton, Leland & Gray; James Anderson, Green Mountain; Ryan Kelly, Bellows Falls; Isaac Wilkinson, Bellows Falls; Dylan Howe, Twin Valley; coach of the year, Brian Rapanotti, Green Mountain.
Second Team / Honorable Mention
Ty Merrill, Green Mountain; Dylan Clark, Bellows Falls; Jack McHale, Twin Valley; Izaak Park, Twin Valley; Brooks Ordway-Smith, Green Mountain; Colin McHale, Twin Valley,
D Division
First Team
John Mason, Black River; Jackson Washburn, Long Trail; Heith Mason, Poultney; Levi Haviland, Poultney; Jack Lane, Arlington; Conner McKearin, Proctor; coach of the year, Bob Coloutti, Poultney.
Second Team / Honorable Mention
Ryan Boyle, Black River; Chase Hoyt, Arlington; Tyler Serrani, West Rutland; Liam Beaulieu, West Rutland; Joe Valerio, Proctor; Brennon Crossmon, Proctor; Colby Wilkins, Arlington; Jeremy Linfield, Long Trail; Tyler Dunlap, Poultney; Eli Rosario, Poultney; Kyle Laughlin, West Rutland; Mike Barrett, West Rutland.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Castleton 11, Anna Maria 3
CASTLETON — A 7-1 second period put Castleton in charge and the Spartans finished off an 11-3 victory over Anna Maria in non-conference lacrosse Tuesday.
Jason Sedell had both of his goals in a period in which six Spartans hit the nets and staked Castleton to a 7-2 halftime lead.
Tyler Crowningshield had two goals and an assist, Cameron Russell two goals and Wyatt Pickrell and Matteo Perantoni two assists apiece for the 2-3 Spartans.
The Spartans used three goalies, with Maxx Ingison recording two saves and Brandon Myron and Alex Rousseau one each.
Eric Glover had two goals and Paul Schwarz 12 saves for 2-4 Anna Maria.
Castleton will host Plattsburgh on Thursday.
