Ben Marsicovetere's 85-yard kickoff return for Woodstock had to deflate Poultney, who had just scored their first touchdown to close the score to 21-7. But the Blue Devils are resilient and nearly overcame Marsicovetere's electrifying return and everything else Woodstock threw at them before succumbing 28-21 in the Division III state championship football game at Rutland's Alumni Field.
The Devils finally broke through six seconds into the fourth quarter when quarterback Caden Capman carried the ball up the middle, fumbled on the 5-yard line and saw teammate Lucas Gloss recover the ball and finish the play for a touchdown. Ryan Alt kicked the point and the Devils were back in it, down 21-7 with nearly a full quarter to play.
But then Marsicovetere made it a three-score game on the ensuing kickoff.
"I got a great block from Harrison Nunes, right there," said Marsicovetere, pointing to the sideline at about the 50-yard stripe. "I couldn't have gone all the way myself."
"That was huge," Poultney coach Dave Capman said of the return. "We had the momentum going our way."
"It set us back," quarterback Capman said. "But we came back from it."
The Devils certainly did, scoring two more touchdowns and getting a two-point conversion to slice the lead to 28-21.
They still had a pulse with an on-side kick with 13.7 seconds remaining. It wasn't until the Wasps covered it that they were home free with the program's 11th state championship.
The Wasps scored on a 12-play drive that was capped by a 1-yard TD plunge by Caden White with five minutes left in the opening quarter. It was the sixth time in the series that White's number was called.
White scored again in the second quarter on a 3-yard run. Again, it was a sustained drive of 14 plays.
The Wasps scored again 2:50 before the half. This time they struck through the air, quarterback Trevor White connecting with Marsicovetere on a play covering 43 yards.
Jed Astbury kicked his third point and Woodstock took the 21-0 lead to halftime.
"That one just before the half hurt," coach Capman said. "We wanted to stop them there."
The Wasps exorcised a demon in that second quarter. Not only did they pad their lead to three scores, but they scored two touchdowns in the same end zone where they lost the 2017 state championship game in overtime.
Caden White was injured early in the third quarter. He limped off, done for the day, but he had already made a gigantic contribution with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The third quarter was scoreless with the Blue Devil defense coming to life. The effort included an interception by Capman.
The offense also came alive. The Devils scored on a 68-yard, 15-play drive with Capman scoring from a yard out on the keeper. Jacob Allen did the heavy lifting on the drive. He had eight carries on that series alone and finished with 148 yards on 25 carries.
That pared the score to 28-13 with 5:13 remaining.
The Devils weren't done. Heith Mason recovered a fumble to give Poultney possession on its own 49.
The Blue Devils were fighting the clock and had to take to the air. Capman took them down the field by completing passes to Elizer Rosario, Allen and Mason. His second completion to Rosario went 10 yards for a touchdown. Julian Kingsley ran for the two points and the Devils had cut the margin to 28-21 with 13.7 seconds to go.
"We didn't quit," coach Capman said.
"It was a much better game than the first one," Caden Capman said, referring to Woodstock's 50-13 win over the Blue Devils during the season.
Few gave the Blue Devils a chance in this one. Anyone who did knew their chances were predicated on that big offensive line and the hard-running Allen hammering out time consuming drives, keeping Trevor White and his big-play weapons on the sideline.
The Devils did that with the unit that line coach Kevin DeBonis affectionately calls his Hogs, comprised of Gabe Wescott, Colby and Mason Hutchins, Jacob DeBonis, Jacob McMahon, Lane Gibbs and Domonic Ezzo giving Allen his cracks of daylight.
But in the end it wasn't quite enough against coach Ramsey Worrell's Woodstock team, hungry to avenge last year's 13-7 overtime loss to Windsor in the state title game.
