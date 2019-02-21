SPRINGFIELD — In a game of streaks, Windsor got the one that counted in the third quarter and held onto the lead for a 60-50 win Thursday over Springfield in a Marble Valley League girls game at Dressel Gym.
The Yellow Jackets took a 16-6 lead in a first period that saw the Cosmos get just one field goal. Then it was Springfield’s turn to grab the momentum in the second quarter with a 21-point period to trail just 29-27 at the half. However, in the pivotal third quarter, the Jacks used ball control and unselfish passing to go into the final period with a 50-36 lead. The loss put an end to the Cosmos’ eight-game winning streak.
“When Windsor gets that running game going they are hard to beat,” said Springfield coach Joe Costello.
It was the final regular-season game for Springfield, which finishes at 15-5 and went into the game in fifth place statewide in Division II. All of which means the Cosmos will have a home game when the tourney starts next week.
Windsor, which was coming off a 36-19 loss to Fair Haven, a game in which the Jacks were playing a couple of players with the flu, had won eight straight before the defeat to the Slaters.
“We’re still not well,” said Windsor coach Bruce Mackay, who said that Olivia Rockwood had missed two days of practice and Addie Prior and others were also feeling the effects. “Heck, even I missed a practice this week.”
Mackay said the key to the third-period surge was picking up the pace.
“We just pushed the ball with more pace, and what also was important was the fact that we got contributions from a lot of players,” Mackay said, citing the defense of sophomore Alyssa Slocum.
Then there was the nine-point night from freshman Reese Perry and an eight-point game from Prior, a sophomore. While Rockwood was not herself health-wise, she still had a 16-point game and ran the floor well.
“As good as Olivia is, she is even happier with a good pass,” said Mackay. “But most important to her is that she just wants to win.”
As always, Windsor has done a lot of winning and will close out the regular season against Division IV Mount St. Joseph at home Saturday afternoon. Regardless of how this game turns out, Mackay said his team will go into the Division III tourney as the third seed.
Not to be overlooked was the performance of Springfield senior Hannah Crosby with a 20-point night. Gabby Wardwell added 14 for Springfield, but nobody else had more than four points.
