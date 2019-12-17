Spaulding High School
Freshman, Girls Hockey Forward
The first-year varsity player didn’t require much time to adjust to the speed of high school hockey, scoring six goals in a 7-3 victory over Harwood-Northfield. Bell opened the game on fire, scoring 18 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Her team had a few defensive letdowns after that, resulting in a 3-2 deficit entering the second period. Bell quickly took control again, helping her team grab the lead before adding four goals in the final period. She was especially dangerous on breakaways for Spaulding, which will host Rice at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
