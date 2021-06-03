Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.