U-32 Baseball
Senior Pitcher
The University of Connecticut prospect improved to 5-0 on the mound while leading the Raiders to a 6-1 victory over Harwood last Thursday. He piled up 20 strikeouts, issued one walk and allowed one hit. He went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored his team's first run to help snap the Highlanders' seven-game winning streak. Kellington also paced his team during a 13-0 victory over Oxbow and a 3-2 loss to Peoples Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.