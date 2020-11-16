Oct. 27, 2018 was the coldest, nastiest Saturday you could imagine for a field hockey game. There was a hard, cold rain with sleet making periodic visits to Keene’s State’s field hockey facility.
Then it was over. Bellows Falls’ Sarah Wells ended the game by knocking in the goal in the second overtime to give Castleton University the regular-season championship in the Little East Conference with a 5-4 victory.
Otter Valley graduate Allison Lowell scored twice in that game for Castleton.
The precipitation and cold notwithstanding, there is no place else Lowell and her teammate Anna Ploof would have wanted to be at that moment.
The giant had been slayed. The Owls had been the gold standard of the Little East, but now, for one glorious moment, the Spartans were on top.
“That game was awesome,” Lowell said.
“That was a unique feeling. It was an adrenaline sensation,” Ploof said.
It is moments like that, not the heartbreak of 2020, that Lowell and Ploof, along with senior teammates Gabriella Hunt and Loretta Blakeney, will think back on long after they leave the campus behind.
Lowell and Ploof played against one another in high school, Ploof wearing the Rutland red.
Lowell was on the attack for the Otters, Ploof a defender for the Raiders.
“I remember how often Allison scored on me,” Ploof said.
Playing against one another in high school is not the only thing linking Ploof and Lowell. They grew up in families where field hockey was a big deal.
Lowell would have played a high school season with older sister Emily except that Emily was injured her senior year at Otter Valley.
Allison had a goal of playing NCAA Division I field hockey and the University of Vermont was on her list. Then, the pull to play a season with Emily proved to be too strong.
She was off to don the Spartan green as a freshman and finally play that season as her sister’s teammate.
“We played together one full season. We had that connection,” Allison said. “We knew how to pass to each other on the go.
“I was in fourth grade and she was in seventh grade when she started playing field hockey. She was learning and teaching me at the same time.”
Anna followed sisters Kayla and Shana to Castleton but Anna was the only one who played field hockey for the Spartans.
Yet, it is still a sport that bonds sisters. Kayla remained in the game and is on the Rutland High School field hockey coaching staff.
“Field hockey was a staple in the family,” Anna said. “It was kind of our sport. We would play together either on the turf or even in the yard.”
Emily and Allison were potent offensive players. Emily had 33 goals in her four years and Allison 22 in her three seasons.
Coach Charlotte MacDonald moved Lowell up from the midfield to attack in order to energize the offense in 2019 and Lowell responded with 10 goals and eight assists.
“Allison has strong technical skills,” MacDonald said.
Ploof earned the starting left back position a few games into the 2019 campaign.
“It is one of the most challenging positions on the field because you are playing against the strong side of their offense,” MacDonald said. “She did all the little things for us.”
The Spartans followed up that 2018 season, which included a program record 11-game winning streak, with another solid campaign, MacDonald’s first. The Spartans carved out an 11-8 record and went 8-4 in the highly regarded Little East.
Things were looking good. The 2020 season held promise.
Then, COVID knocked and everyone’s world got turned upside down.
“I suspected it might be a bit different,” Ploof said. “I felt confident it would not be completely stripped away.
“Then the Ivy League canceled their season and I said, “I hope we don’t do that.’”
But the Little East did exactly that and Lowell and Ploof missed out on their final season.
There are plans to put something together in the way of a scaled down spring season by Little East teams, each playing five or six games beginning the final two weeks of March and running through April.
Ploof and Lowell will not be around for it and neither will Woodstock’s Blakeney. They graduate in December.
The only senior who will be a part of the spring version is Gabriella Hunt of nearby Granville, New York.
Ploof, who majored in Environmental Science, has been accepted into Vermont Law School and will be working at a law office in Rutland at the same time.
Lowell, a double major in Health Science and Kinesiolgy, already has a job lined up in her field in Glens Falls, New York.
There is life beyond field hockey but it hardly alleviated the temporary sting during a lost season.
There are those memories like the watershed win on a frigid, nasty day at Keene State and there is also the camaraderie that will exist long after they turn their tassels.
“There are friendships I will have forever,” Lowell said.
Lowell, Ploof, Blakeney and Hunt had a ceremony at Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, interacting with their teammates. It was a way to honor four players who had been part of one of the most successful chapters in the Castleton field hockey history book. They had played on teams that fashioned a 22-7 record in the tough Little East.
That day was a moment to reflect and soak in what had been accomplished.
“It was good to put on the jersey one more time,” Ploof said.
