On Sunday, the Southern Vermont League announced the All-Opponent teams for boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and cross country.
In boys soccer’s A Division, Rutland’s Michael O’Connor earned first-team honors. O’Connor scored three goals this fall.
A trio of RHS players were honorable mentions with Brock Quillan, Zak Arshad and Ben Cerreta.
Mount Anthony coach Mike Molloy earned Coach of the Year honors.
In the boys soccer B Division, Division III runner-up Green Mountain had three representatives on the first team with Everett Mosher, Elias Stowell-Aleman and Kagan Hance. Mosher surpassed 100 career goals this season.
Otter Valley’s Kieran Williams and Hayden Bernhardt and Fair Haven’s Kaylo Stevenson were other Rutland County first team selections.
Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon, Otter Valley’s Evan Thomas, Fraser Pierpont and Luca Cifone and Green Mountain’s Liam O’Brien, Ben Munukka and Eben Mosher were among the honorable mentions.
Green Mountain’s Jake Walker was named B Coach of the Year.
Division IV state champion Mount St. Joseph had four players make boys soccer D Division first team with Tyler Corey, Ryan Jones, Andre Prunty and Peter Carlson. The trio of Corey, Jones and Prunty combined for 76 goals and Carlson had four shutouts in goal.
Proctor’s Joel Denton and Ian French and West Rutland’s Drew Frankenberg were also first-team selections.
Local honorable mentions included MSJ’s Brian Pierce, Sam Paquin, Jake Williams and Ethan Courcelle, West Rutland’s Tristan Rocke and Garrett Owens and Proctor’s Levi Petit.
The D Division Coach of the Year was Sharon Academy’s Blake Fabrikant.
The Coach of the Year in the C Division was Rivendell’s Kevin Brooker. There were three first team selections for the Raptors, Twin Valley, White River Valley and Leland & Gray.
In the girls soccer A Division, four Rutland players that were key in the Ravens’ state semifinal appearance made the first team with Camryn Kinsman, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Brianna Greene and Kathryn Moore.
Rutland’s Izzy Crossman and Bethany Solari were among the honorable mentions.
RHS coach Lori McClallen was named Coach of the Year.
In the B Division, Springfield’s Ari Cioffi, Otter Valley’s Linnea Faulkner and Fair Haven’s Elizabeth Love, Madison Perry and Lily Briggs were among those selected to the first team.
The Slaters’ Brittney Love, Isabella Carrara, Ella Kuehn and Ashley Carvey and the Cosmos’ Kayla Quelch, Laila Buskey and Emma Snyder were among the honorable mentions.
Woodstock’s Greg Labella was named Coach of the Year.
Four Green Mountain players were named to the C Division first team highlighted by leading scorer Kim Cummings. She was joined by teammates Riley Paul, Grace Tyrrell and Eva Svec on the team. Standout Mill River keeper Malori Carlson was also on the first team.
Leland & Gray coach Lucas Bates was named Coach of the Year after leading the Rebels to a D-III runner-up finish.
Mill River’s Julia Deppert, Kyla Sheehe, Ali Usher and Sierra Bryant and Green Mountain’s Berkley Hutchins, Maya Farrar and MacKenzie Martin were among the honorable mentions.
Three-time defending Division IV champion Proctor was well-represented on the D Division first team.
Maggie McKearin leads that group after her 45-goal season. She is joined on the first team by teammates Laci French, Emma Palmer, Jenna Davine and Isabel Greb.
MSJ’s Emma Blodorn, Tiana Gallipo, Brooke Bishop and Taylor Blodorn, West Rutland’s Serena Coombs, Olvia Cyr, Anna Cyr and Peyton Guay and Poultney’s Hannah Webster and Hannah Welch were also first-team selections.
Local team players in the honorable mention group were MSJ’s Sienna Diezel and Ellie Tracy, Proctor’s Brookelyn Kimball and Angel Traverse and Poultney’s Kait DeBonis.
The Blue Devils’ Hannah Corkum was named Coach of the Year.
In field hockey’s A Division, Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove was the lone Raven to make the first team. Hartford had four players on the team, while Bellows Falls and Burr and Burton both had three.
Rutland’s Elizabeth Franzoni and Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer were among the honorable mentions.
Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen was named Coach of the Year after another Terrier trip to the state championship game.
Otter Valley’s Alice Keith, Riley Keith and Ryleigh LaPorte, Springfield’s Ariana Dorcely and Fair Haven’s Tegan Hoard and Alexis Murray were local players on the B Division first team.
The Cosmos’ Zada Grant and Gretchen Gilcris, the Slaters’ Alana Williams and Paityn DeLong and the Otters’ Marissa Connors were in the honorable mention group.
Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick earned Coach of the Year honors after a season where she led the Slaters to their first playoff win since 2007.
In cross country, Rutland’s Brady Geisler, Owen Dube-Johnson, Karver Butler and Samuel Kay were boys A Division first-team selections.
Rutland’s Erin Geisler, Evangeline Taylor and Helen Culpo earned first-team selections on the girls side.
Mill River’s Annika Heintz highlighted the group of runners on the girls B Division first team. Teammate Olivia Haley is also on the team, as is Springfield’s Alicia Ostrom and Otter Valley’s Sara Loyzelle.
Springfield’s Dylan Magoon and Otter Valley’s Luke Calvin were honorees on the B Division boys side.
