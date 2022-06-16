Brothers Everett and Eben Mosher earned themselves a trio of individual Division IV track and field state championships earlier in the month, and for their efforts, the duo made the Southern Vermont League's All-Opponent team, as announced on Thursday.
Everett Mosher took home state titles in the 400 meters, 800 meters and 1500 meters. Eben Mosher won the long jump, triple jump and javelin, before finishing third in the Vermont State Decathlon earlier in the week.
The other D-IV boys first team selections were Green Mountain's Ben Munukka, Aiden Farrar, Noah Cherubini and Mitchell Rounds, Arlington's Owen Emmons, Thetford's Jaxon Nichols and White River Valley's Zachary Armstrong.
Munukka was also a state champion for GM, winning one in the high jump.
Honorable mentions for the D-IV boys were West Rutland's Jaden Jarrosak and Sharon Academy's Riley Eastman.
For the D-IV girls, the Chieftains' Grace Tyrrell was one of the first-team selections. Tyrrell won three individual state championships this spring (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and 200 meters). She set D-IV records in the 300m hurdles and 200.
Tyrrell's teammates Kyra Burbela and Berkley Hutchins, who were on the state-record 4x100 relay team with her, were on the first team. Burbela also won the high jump.
Shot put and javelin champion Isabell Lanfear, from West Rutland, was also on the team.
Joining them on the first-team was White River Valley's Anita Miller, Jillian Barry, Wynter Simack and Amara Calhum-Flowers and Arlington's Denita Moore.
Honorable mentions were Sharon's MaCallister Gray and the Wildcats' Ellie Prestridge.
Rutland senior Brady Geisler set Rutland High records in the 3000 meters and 3200 meters this spring and earned a spot on the Division I boys first team.
Joining him was Raider teammates Sam Kay, Owen Dube-Johnson and Abed Alawi and Mount Anthony's Isaiah Brunache, Brooks Robson, Connor Bell and Andrew Ponessi.
D-I girls first team selections were Rutland's Erin Geisler, MAU's Morgan Washburn, Maya Perry and Tiffany Carey and Brattleboro's Ava Whitney, Isabella Lonardo and Sylvie Normandeau.
Fair Haven short-distance runner Noah Beayon had a standout year, winning a pair of Division II individual titles in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
He earned a spot on the SVL's D-II first team. Joining Beayon was teammate Patrick Stone, who was part of the state champion 4x100 relay team with Beayon. Slater teammates David Doran and Nathaniel Young also made the squad.
The rest of the boys D-II first team was filled out by Bellows Falls' Max Hooke and Owen LaRoss, Burr and Burton Academy's Eric Mulroy, Michael Hornby, Carson Gordon and Benjamin Dossett and Hartford's Avodele Lowe and John Cassell.
Honorable mentions were Fair Haven's Luke Williams and Reilly Flanders and the Hurricanes' Bennett Moreno and Jordan Davis.
Alexandra Williams was the lone Slater to make the SVL's girls D-II first team.
She was joined by Bellows Falls' Stephanie Ager, Breanna Stockman and Hadley Gleim, Hartford's Olivia Chase and BBA's Tristan Prescott, Siobhan O'Keefe Amelia Maier and Toni Levitas.
The lone honorable mention was the Hurricanes' Bethany Davis.
Springfield's Tim Amsden won a duo of state titles in hurdle events at the Division III championships and earns a spot on a crowded SVL boys D-III first team.
Joining him was the Cosmos' Chris Jeffers, Thetford's Harley Ransom, Tobin Durham, Mason Lefevre, Finn Linehan, Gus Byrne and Elliot Jones, Woodstock's Zed McNaughton and Ezra Lockhart and Windsor's Travis McAllister, Ben Gilbert, Keegan Batchelder, Jon Dexter, Tydus Percy and Kaleb Swett.
Honorable mentions were Woodstock's Danny Smith and Jackson Martsolf-Tan.
Mill River senior Annika Heintz finished off a standout high school track career with a state championship in the 1500 meters in D-III.
She earned one of the spots on SVL girls D-III first team.
Joining her was Woodstock's Logan Knox, Meridian Bremel and Amelie Fabre, Windsor's Janiah Young and Audri Pettrossi and Thetford's Madelyn Durkee, Madison Powers, Kiran Black and Charlize Brown.
Honorable mentions were Springfield's Alicia Ostrom and Angelina Woychosky and Windsor's Rhaiven-Essence Kellogg.
