The Vermont Academy diamond is one of the most bucolic baseball settings anywhere.
This spring, the quiet of this tranquil place was pierced by plenty of noise and excitement. The Wildcats went 13-2 and won the Lakes Region Tournament, beating Tilton School and St. Paul’s School.
Adding to all of the interest and excitement was that the season was accomplished with a heavy dose of local talent.
Chester’s Dylan McCarthy and Rex Hill, a couple of players who would have played at Green Mountain Union High School, were superb on the mound.
McCarthy has yet another year at the Saxtons River prep school but has already signed to play for NCAA Division I George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia once he graduates from VA.
Hill just graduated and will play baseball at Division III Colby-Sawyer College.
Vermont Academy coach Rusty Williams acknowledges that he is not a pitching coach but sees adding velocity in his final year in Saxtons River as the biggest piece for McCarthy before he pitches at the D-I level.
“I think he has got to add more velocity. He is in the mid-80s,” Williams said. “He told me that he wants to get up into the 90s. That’s the goal.”
McCarthy’s speed was plenty good enough at Vermont Academy’s level. He went 5-1 with 73 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. His earned run average was 1.10.
Williams also sees added velocity as the ingredient most needed by Hill as he pitches at Colby-Sawyer.
He was 4-1 for the Wildcats, fanning 38 batters in 37.2 innings with an ERA of 2.63.
“He definitely needs more velocity. He is probably in the mid to upper 70s,” Williams said.
“He loves the game and he works very hard on his pitching.”
Hill made an inquiry to a Division I college down South.
“Before he went down there, he asked the coach if this would be a waste of his time or would he really have a chance to play,” Williams said.
When the coach gave no guarantees, Hill made the decision to go the Division III route.
“He made a smart decision,” Williams said, believing that Hill can grow and have success at Colby-Sawyer.
“He’s a D3 guy.”
The Wildcats also had a couple of other players on the team who would have worn the green and gold of Green Mountain Union High just down the road in Chester — first baseman Sam Boxer and outfielder Will Anderson, both juniors.
Brattleboro’s Jack Patison was VA’s leading hitter. The junior batted .529, stole 10 bases, led the team in runs scored with 24 and knocked in 15 runs.
Williams said Patison is looking to play hockey or baseball after Vermont Academy.
“Right now, I think he is leaning toward baseball,” Williams said.
Williams stresses that he does not actively recruit players for Vermont Academy. The player must open the door first, he said.
“If a kid contact me by email or phone and asks how the baseball program is at Vermont Academy, then I will reach out to him,” Williams said.
Saxtons River is a town oozing with charm and famous for its Fourth July parade and celebration.
It truly is the picture painted by the words in a certain commercial: “Baseball, apple pie and Chevrolet.”
This spring the emphasis was on baseball.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
