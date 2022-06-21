WESTMINSTER — Lakes Region defeated Bellows Falls Post 37 14-3 on Tuesday in a game abbreviated to five innings by the 10-run rule. But this night at Hadley Field was about much more than baseball. It was about community, love and paying tribute to a great man intertwined in that community in so many ways.
Post 37 coach Bill Lockerby was killed in a hunting accident in Ohio between seasons. The Bellows Falls community showered his family with love in a pregame ceremony.
Lockerby's No. 17 Post 37 jersey was retired in a stirring part of he ceremony and plaques were presented to Lockerby's family members.
Shawn Burke, who replaced Lockerby as coach, was emotional as he spoke to the Lockerby family and the large crowd.
Burke thanked the Lakes Region organization for its heartfelt gestures during a difficult time for the Bellows Falls Legion team and community.
Burke said that two American Legion Posts, Fair Haven Post 49 and Castleton Post 50, that are part of the Lakes Region team each donated $500. Not only that, but Lakes Region will dedicate the game program to Lockerby at the Vermont State Tournament to be held at Castleton University and Rutland's St. Peter's Field.
"They are a class act," Burke said of Lakes Region.
Doug Roberts represented Post 37 in retiring Lockerby's No. 17 jersey.
"The jersey will hang in the hall (of Bellows Falls Post 37) and be there for everyone to see for years to come," Roberts said.
Roberts and Lockerby were teammates with the Saxtons River Pirates and Roberts called Lockerby "the best player I have ever played with."
Roberts spoke of Lockerby not only being an outstanding baseball coach, but also praised him for his contributions in coaching youth football in the community.
The plaque was presented to Lockerby' parents Roger and Kathy.
Then, though it seemed secondary to the theme of the night, there was a game to play.
It featured left-handed starting pitchers — Lake Region's Carson Babbie and BF's Grady Lockerby, Bill's son.
Lockerby was staked to an early lead with Post 37 scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.
BF did the damage with only one hit, an RBI singe by Elliott Graham. Sam Boxer got another run home with a ground out but two walks and an error fueled BF's inning.
That would be Bellows Falls' only runs of the night as Babbie recovered.
"I give Babbie a lot of credit for keeping his head after that first inning," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
The Lakers came into the game with an 0-4 record and Babbie believes this victory can help turn the season around.
"I think this gives us some momentum. If we can stay hot, we'll be dangerous," Babbie said.
The Lakers put together three big innings, scoring four in the third, four in the fourth and sixth in the fifth.
Two Bellows Falls errors paved the way for the Lakers in the third.
Making those errors hurt were Ryan Alt, Ethan Kelley and Kyle James. Kelley had an RBI single, James a run-scoring double and Alt a crisp single up the middle.
Highlighting the four-run fourth was a two-run single by Joe Buxton. Connor Fisher got another run home with his sacrifice fly to center. Again, Post 37 hurt itself with two hit batsmen in the frame.
Then, came the six-run explosion in the fifth. Trey Lee had the two-run single that put the Lakers in position to win the game via the run-rule.
Kelley led the Lakers at the plate with three hits including a double and three RBIs.
Buxton had two hits and three RBIs and James reached base all four times and was 2-for-2.
Ty Merrill and Sam Presch followed Lockerby to the mound. Presch was impressive, facing three batters and striking out two.
Babbie allowed only three hits in winning his complete game.
Lakes Region will host Rutland Post 31 in a doubleheader on Saturday. Those games will be played at Fair Haven Union High School.
Post 37 plays Rutland on Thursday.
