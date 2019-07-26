MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Athletics has announced the death of longtime coach and administrator Russ Reilly, who passed away Wednesday. Reilly worked full time for the Middlebury College Athletics Department for 29 years. In the year before his retirement, he returned to coaching men’s basketball as a volunteer assistant and continued in this role for the last 13 seasons.
“Russ was a pillar of the college and local communities because of his huge heart and equally big smile and laugh,” said Director of Athletics Erin Quinn. “He set the standard for our department with his integrity and ethics as a coach and administrator, and always led with a sense of humor. It has been a blessing that after his retirement he was still actively engaged with us in many roles, including assistant men’s basketball coach, golf course employee, member of the Hall of Fame selection committee, and, of course, as the PA announcer with the iconic voice of Middlebury football. Russ was beloved and will be missed.”
Reilly arrived at Middlebury in the fall of 1977. He served one year as an assistant men’s basketball coach before taking over as head coach for the next 19 seasons. In 1988, Reilly’s peers selected him as the NABC Northeast District and UPI New England Division III Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year after the Panthers received the Most Improved Team Award. He was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He also served as the women’s soccer and men’s golf coach.
Reilly took over as the department’s director in July of 1997, following the retirement of G. Thomas Lawson. During his tenure, Middlebury expanded its athletics facilities significantly by adding Kenyon Arena, Kohn Field and a softball diamond. The college also renovated the fitness center, Pepin Gymnasium, Duke Nelson Recreational Center and the Bubble (later replaced by the Virtue Field House).
Reilly was also a committed member of the Middlebury community, coordinating the United Way golf tournament from 1986 to 1996 and serving on the organization’s board of directors for several years. His longtime relationship with Butch Varno, a local citizen with cerebral palsy, was highlighted in an Emmy Award–winning feature on ESPN in 2003.
