There’s nothing like schedule day in sports. You get the excitement of seeing what’s ahead and prognosticating what could happen when the actual games are played.
So what goes into the art of scheduling? How does a league put together what games its teams will play?
The Herald talked with Southern Vermont League Executive Director Tim Brown about the process and how a team’s schedule comes together, with basketball, in particular, in mind.
Rutland Herald: So what is the general framework of how you put divisional alignment together? (Ex: A Division, B Division, etc.)
Tim Brown: “In every sport, we try to put teams in divisions that are compatible with the (Vermont Principals Association) alignment. It’s a two-year cycle. We have a bylaw that says there can’t be less than four teams in a division. It works best when the divisions are as equal as possible. We try to create as full a schedule as possible as we can.”
RH: How does that get implemented when putting together the team’s individual schedule?
Brown: “Each team is locked into a certain amount of league games and then we assign crossover games, where a team plays another SVL team in a different division. Our policy is that you will be assigned crossover games and you’ll play those, unless both schools agree not to play the game. Teams will also provide a list of non-league games they want factored into their schedule.”
RH: Have you noticed any difference in how easily teams can schedule non-league games?
Brown: “It tends to be easier for schools like Rutland or Burr and Burton to get the northern teams to come down, just based on geography, than it is for schools like Mount Anthony or Brattleboro. A school like Twin Valley plays a completely SVL schedule.”
RH: Can success of a team play a factor in northern teams wanting to come down to play the southern teams?
Brown: “When I was the athletic director at Mount Anthony and the boys basketball team had won five state championships in a row, in the late 80s and early 90s, it was hard to get teams to want to come down to Bennington.”
RH: “Locally, a longstanding boys basketball rivalry game between Rutland and Mount St. Joseph is not on the schedule this year. Can you shed light on the scheduling for those schools in particular?”
Brown: “Rutland is locked into six league games (Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton and Brattleboro) and three crossover games. Rutland’s crossover games this year are Fair Haven, Windsor and Woodstock. Rutland also sent us a list of 10 non-league games they planned to play, with teams like St. Johnsbury, Middlebury, etc. MSJ is locked into 12 league games and four crossover games. MSJ is also in the Green Mountain tournament. The remaining games on the schedule are filled by the schools themselves.”
