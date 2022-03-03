It’s crazy to think that as big of rivals as Proctor and West Rutland are, the teams have never met in a girls basketball state championship game.
Of course, that will change on Saturday, when the Phantoms and Golden Horde square off for Division IV glory at Barre Auditorium, but it got me thinking.
How often have two teams from Rutland County faced each other in a state championship basketball game? You can go back as far as 1954 to find the earliest time and take a quick trip back to 2021 to find the most recent occurrence.
Let’s take a look back at those matchups and what team ended up calling themselves champions by the end of it.
A big shoutout to the Vermont Sports History database that has information on every championship game in state history.
GIRLSThe majority of all-Rutland County matchups have happened on the boys side, but there have been a sprinkling of girls state title games including area teams.
Four of the five girls games that fit the criteria happened in Division IV and actually happened four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.
The first came in 2014 when Proctor took on Mount St. Joseph. The Phantoms edged the rival Mounties 40-33.
Proctor trailed by seven at the half, but dominated after the break to claim the title. Abby McKearin came up with a clutch late 3 in that game and was tied for the team lead with nine points, along with Carly Trombley. MSJ’s Monica Schlemzenbach led all scorers with 11 points.
MSJ got revenge a year later in 2015, beating Proctor 35-29. As evidenced by the final score, it was tight throughout and was tied 24-24 to open the fourth.
Sally Hogan had a pair of crucial buckets late to secure the Mounties’ win and snap a three-year run of titles for the Phantoms. Hogan and Shannon Elms had 10 points apiece for MSJ, while Olivia Valerio added 10 for Proctor.
The Mounties built a dynasty of their own winning the next two D-IV titles, both against West Rutland.
The first was a 42-36 triumph, where Schlemzenbach went for a team-high 18 points and was potent at the line down the stretch. Brooke Raiche led the Horde with 12 points, followed by 11 from Kelsey Wedin.
The 2017 MSJ win was a bit more comfortable, winning 50-36 over Westside, but it wasn’t without challenges as MSJ was down by six early in the second. The Mounties flipped the switch and dominated the rest of the way. Jenna Eaton had 17 points and Elms had 11 for MSJ, while Wedin paced West Rutland with 12.
The only other girls finals matchup between Rutland County schools was the 2016 Division II final, where Fair Haven beat Mill River 44-29.
The Slaters won their first title in program history, getting a double-digit lead in the first half and holding on the rest of the way. Alexis Quenneville starred for Fair Haven with 16 points. Rylee Nichols led the Minutemen with nine points.
BOYSThere might not have been the cross-town rivalry matchup between MSJ and Rutland this winter, but the teams met on the biggest stage in 1984 in the Division I state championship game.
The Mounties were victorious 63-52, using a dominant second half to secure the title. MSJ was down by two at the half, but outscored the Raiders 35-22 after the break. Rob Parento had 17 points and Greg Maslak had 15 points and nine rebounds for MSJ, while Rutland got double-doubles from Craig Susmann and Jeff Bellomo.
There has only been one Division II boys final with two Rutland County teams. That came in 1982, where Mill River beat Fair Haven 61-53. The Minutemen’s Paul Doaner and the Slaters’ Rob Reed battled that day. Doaner had 33 points and 15 rebounds for Mill River, while Reed had 32 points for Fair Haven.
Mill River led by as much as 15 in the fourth, before holding on to win.
The first ever all-Rutland County final came in 1954 in Division III, where Wallingford edged Proctor 42-36.
The game was tight in the early stages, but Wallingford built up a small cushion in the third. Bob Rogers led Wallingford with 14 points and Merrick Mangan had 13 points. Proctor was paced by Dave Ressig with a game-high 19 points.
In 1969, Proctor won its third title in four years when it beat Poultney 59-53 in the D-III final. Dave Prentowski was dominant down the stretch for the Phantoms and had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
Clayt Doty and Harry Shortsleeve had 13 points apiece for the Phantoms, while the Blue Devils’ Mark Brayton had 17 and Rick Ruby had 12.
The first time West Rutland and Proctor met in a state championship game was 1976 in D-III, where the Golden Horde won 44-39.
The Phantoms had a double-digit lead late in the third quarter, but their offense went silent and they only scored four points the rest of the way. West Rutland grabbed the lead in the fourth and never looked back.
Phil Bartlett led West Rutland with 14 points and Mike Dunchus had 10. Richard DelBianco had 15 points for Proctor and Dave Morgan had 11.
The rest of the finals history between these two clubs hasn’t as pretty for the Golden Horde, as the Phantoms have won all four D-IV finals against Westside during the 2000s. Three of those games came down to just one possession.
In the 2004 final, Josh Dobart scored a bucket in the final minute, the first points in nearly four minutes of play, and Proctor held on to win 30-29.
The Phantoms were down by nine at the half, but the deficit to one heading to the fourth. Michael Harper led Proctor with 11 points, while Don Dunchus had 13 for West Rutland.
The 2006 final was the biggest margin of victory for Proctor in the four title games against Westside in the 21st century. The Phantoms won 58-50.
Proctor built up a 20-point lead at one point in the second half and kept it at 20 midway through the fourth, but the Golden Horde stormed back to make a game of it late.
Randy Chartrand had a monster game for the Phantoms with 21 points and 19 rebounds, while Kyle McQuarrie added 16. Greg Hughes had 13 points and Jamie Radja had 11 for Westside.
A year later, McQuarrie played the role of hero knocking down a 3 with two minutes left to put Proctor ahead and protect an undefeated season for the Phantoms with a 46-44 win against the Horde.
McQuarrie had 13 points, while teammate Curtis Robinson had a double double. Greg Hughes once again led West Rutland, scoring 20 points.
Just last year, Proctor beat its archrivals 58-57 in the D-IV final. The Phantoms built up a lead in the second half, but the Golden Horde didn’t go away. Brennon Crossmon was great at the line the fourth to secure the win.
Crossmon ended his high school career with a 24-point night, while Conner McKearin had 17 points, seven boards and six steals. Tyler Serrani had 20 points and Tim Blanchard had 15 for West Rutland.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.