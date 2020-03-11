With championship weekend coming up in girls basketball, it’s always fun to look back at the teams that have reached the top of the mountain before.
Eight of the 11 schools we cover at the Herald have tasted that championship glory and the other three have been on the doorstep with semifinal appearances.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane and remember those teams.
Fair Haven
Fair Haven will be looking for its third state championship in program history this Saturday when it tries to finish off an unbeaten season and Division II title defense against Harwood.
Both of the Slaters’ championships came in the decade that just wrapped up.
Last year, then-sophomore Ryleigh Coloutti’s 19 points and four 3-point makes were crucial in Fair Haven’s 38-31 over Lake Region. Courtney Brewster’s double-figure rebound effort played a big role as well.
Fair Haven led by two points midway through the fourth, but a series of free throws iced the win.
A sister connection threads the Slaters’ two titles together.
The 2019 team had Coloutti, Brewster and Katrina Bean, who all had sisters, Halle Coloutti, Jessica Brewster and Kelsey Bean, that were on the 2016 championship squad.
In that game, a 44-29 win against Mill River, Alexis Quenneville poured in 16 points to follow up her 27-point effort from the semifinal game in Barre.
Proctor
Proctor has won the second most state championships of any girls program in our coverage area and could tie Mount St. Joseph with a win on Saturday against Mid-Vermont Christian.
The Phantoms had their best run last decade with three straight Division IV titles.
After defeating Twinfield in 2012 and Arlington in 2013, Proctor cemented its dynasty with a win over rival MSJ in the D-IV title game in 2014.
The Mounties controlled the first half of the game, leading by seven at the break, but the Phantoms showed the heart of a champion and erased the lead in the second half.
Jordan Mitchell connected on a 3 to give Proctor the lead and the Phantoms finished off the win. Abby McKearin and Carly Trombley led Proctor with nine points.
The Phantoms’ other state title came in Division III in 1984.
MSJAfter Proctor had its run of championships, it was MSJ’s turn to rule over D-IV.
The Mounties made history with four consecutive state titles from 2015 to 2018.
After getting revenge on Proctor in 2015, MSJ disposed of rival West Rutland the next two years.
When it came to the four-peat, the Mounties won running away, 39-21, over Blue Mountain. Lyndsey Elms, who now plays for Proctor, scored nine points to lead MSJ, while Emily Rappeno was a force on the boards, with 14 rebounds.
West Rutland
West Rutland has established itself as a perennial contender to be in Barre at the end of the year.
Westside has three championships in program history, with its most recent coming last year, when they beat Blue Mountain 39-33.
The Golden Horde’s closest margin of victory in a state title game came in 2006, where they captured their first Division IV state title.
Westside trailed Canaan early on, but went on a 10-0 run in the second to take the lead. Canaan cut the lead to three late in the game, but the Horde held them off for the victory.
Melissa Hughes had 17 points to lead West Rutland.
The Horde’s other championship came in 2010.
Black River
While Black River is set to close at the end of the school year, the Presidents can hang their hat on a perfect 2-0 record in state championship games.
Both times Black River was in the D-III final the Presidents had to battle to get the win.
In 1974, it took overtime for Black River to down Blue Mountain. Venus Bailes’ 18-point effort was the key force in the Presidents’ first state title.
In 1988, Black River rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to pull out a 50-44 win against Arlington. Sandi Brown’s scoring and Heidi Thompson’s rebounding were critical in the win.
Rutland
Rutland has been to the Division I state title game twice, with different results each time.
The more successful of the two came in 2005, where the Raiders won their first title in program history.
The Raiders trailed Middlebury by six at the half, but dominated when play resumed, outscoring the Tigers 25-9 the rest of the way.
Then-junior Natalie Marchese was the driving force in that run with 13 second-half points.
Rutland fell to St. Johnsbury in the 2010 title game.
Mill River
Mill River has been to the Division II state title game six times, but only have come out victorious once.
That came in 2015, when the Minutemen beat Lake Region 50-46.
With the game tied 46-46, Mill River’s Haley Hull was fouled with her team in the double bonus and she hit a free throw put Mill River ahead.
Ella Bankert hit the final three freebies to ice the win. Bankert led the Minutemen with 14 points.
PoultneyPoultney has made two trips to the Division IV championship game, winning once.
The Blue Devils secured their lone title in 2011, with a runaway 51-31 win over Arlington.
Ali Jones, now Ali Morgan and the athletic director at Fair Haven Union High School, scored a game-high 24 points to pace Poultney.
Teammate Kelly Festa added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Blue Devils only led by five at the half, but increased the advantage to 14 by the end of three.
Poultney’s other finals appearence came in 1990 in D-III, where it lost to Richford.
OV, GM and Springfield
The Otter Valley, Green Mountain and Springfield girls basketball teams are still looking for the elusive state championship appearance.
The Otters made their last semifinal appearance in 2003 and have made it that far three times.
The Cosmos also have been to three semifinals, with their most recent trip being last year.
The Chieftains have two semifinal appearances, also making it to Barre last year.
