World Cup skiing is making its return to Vermont on Saturday and Sunday when Killington Mountain hosts the Homelight Killington Cup.
It will be the fifth year the World Cup circuit stops at Killington, with the first event being held in 2016. Last year’s event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The best of the best in women’s Alpine skiing will be in action for a giant slalom race on Saturday and slalom race on Sunday.
With the excitement of this year’s event filling the air, let’s take a look back at the previous four Killington World Cup events to see who tore up the slopes of the ‘Beast of the East.’
2016France’s Tessa Worley won the first giant slalom race at Killington on Nov. 26, 2016. Worley was the lone woman to have a combined time less than two minutes across her two runs. She finished with a time of 1:59.26 and both of her runs were under a minute.
Norway’s Nina Loeseth and Italy’s Sofia Goggia were also on the podium.
Mikaela Shiffrin, a Burke Mountain Academy product, was fifth in her first World Cup race in Vermont, but she gave the hometown fans a show in the slalom race the next day.
Shiffrin took the win in the slalom race with a time of 1:27.95, holding off a strong effort by Slovakia’s Veronika Velez Zuzulova and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, both finishing less than a second behind.
2017Shiffrin bettered her 2016 effort in the giant slalom and finished second in the race at the 2017 event.
Shiffrin finished with a time of 1:58.30, which was 0.67 seconds off the winning pace of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg. Italy’s Manuela Moelgg was third and the previous year’s winner, Worley, finished in sixth.
The BMA alumna was once again atop the podium in the slalom race, winning in dominant fashion, by 1.64 seconds over Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who has established herself as Shiffrin’s biggest rival in recent years.
Austria’s Bernadette Schild rounded out the podium in third.
2018Italy’s Federica Brignone won the giant slalom race in 2018 in a tight battle at the top. Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, Austria’s Stephanie Brunner and U.S.’s Shiffrin were all within a second of Brignone’s time of 1:51.33.
Worley was just over a second behind the winning time.
Shiffrin got her third win in a row in the slalom race, but the challenge was much tougher with her rival Vlhova, who finished just 0.57 seconds behind Shiffrin’s time of 1:43.25.
Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter was also on the podium and American Nina O’Brien, another Burke alumna, was 23rd in the race.
2019The Italians led the way in the giant slalom race at the last Killington Cup held. Marta Bassino and Brignone finished first and second in the race and five others were within a second of the winning time, including Shiffrin in third place.
Shiffrin made it four in a row in the slalom race the next day. This time around, Shiffrin won convincingly over Vlhova, besting the Slovakian by 2.29 seconds.
Looking aheadThe first run of Saturday’s giant slalom race is set for 10 a.m. and the second follows at 1 p.m.
The first run of Sunday’s slalom race is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. start and the second is at 12:45 p.m.
