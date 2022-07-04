The men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament is making its return to Brattleboro Country Club this week for the third time in the illustrious tournament’s history.
Country Club of Barre golfer Bryson Richards is in the process of defending his 2021 title, while a bunch of elite golfers from Rutland Country Club are trying to re-take their place atop the Vermont golf mountain.
There are plenty of other top golfers trying to crash the party too.
While Vermont’s best men’s golfers begin their battle for supremacy, let’s take a look back at the last five Vermont Am tournaments.
2017This was the breakout tournament for Rutland’s Drake Hull, who captured his first Am title, doing so at Dorset Field Club. It was RCC’s first Amateur title since Barry Van Gerbig in 1993.
Clubmate Jared Nelson had the lead after the first day of action, shooting a 66 on the opening day. Hull was a stroke back, tied with 2015 Alex Rainville, and future champion Bryson Richards was two strokes back.
Hull still trailed after the second day of action, sitting three strokes back of the new leader Rainville, who carded a 66 to push one stroke past Nelson.
The third and fourth rounds came down to Hull and Country Club of Barre golfer Troy Evans. Evans stormed back with a final round 64 to come within two strokes of Hull, who was consistent with a 69 and 68.
Richards and Nelson took third and fourth, while Rainville had to settle for fifth after a shaky last round.
2018Hull matched what Country Club of Vermont golfer Evan Russell did a few years earlier by winning his second straight Vermont Am in 2018.
He opened the tournament with a statement shooting a 5-under 67 at the Country Club of Vermont. It gave Hull a commanding four stroke lead over Ben Spittle and Chad Bullock.
Hull wasn’t as dominant on the second day, posting a par 72, but it still helped him increase his lead by a stroke to five strokes over then-Mount Anthony Country Club golfer Taylor Bellemare.
Things got tight in the final two rounds, thanks to Hull’s clubmate Max Major. Hull opened the door for the field with a 77 in the Thursday morning round, but responded in the final round.
Hull and Major came into the 72nd and final hole hole of the tournament tied. Hull buried a 20-foot putt on 18 to secure the championship, bouncing back in a round, where at one point he trailed by two strokes.
2019There was no better place for Hull to become the sixth player in Am history to win three championship, his home course of Rutland Country Club.
Hull accomplished that goal to become the first golfer to three-peat since St. Johnsbury Country Club’s Trevor Murphy did it from 2005 to 2007 and the first RCC golfer since Thomas Pierce to do so.
Just like the year before, Hull jumped out to the early advantage, as the only player to shoot under par on the opening day of action, at 4-under 66. Barre’s Richards and Quechee’s Pat Pelletier were four strokes behind.
Richards and Pelletier got themselves within two strokes of Hull heading into the final day.
Through three rounds, Richards had erased Hull’s advantage with a third-round 68. The Barre standout even took the lead early in the fourth round, but had some crucial bogeys as the round progressed.
Meanwhile, the experienced dropped four birdies and avoided any bogeys for his second 66 of the week and the tournament title.
2020There was no Drake Hull in the field for the 2020 Vermont Am, so it was going to be a new name atop the leaderboard.
Enter Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier.
Poirier was a five-time Vermont Mid-Amateur champion and a third-place finisher at the New England Am. The Vermont Am had eluded him until that week at Stowe Golf Club.
Poirier shot 15-under to edge out Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak for the championship.
The first round belonged to Rocky Ridge’s Nicholas Murphy, but he quickly faded. Poirier sat three strokes back of Murphy after the first day, but seized the lead in the second round, shooting 8-under. His lead sat at four strokes with Jozefiak in second.
The story of the third around was an incredible 12-under round for Major, but a 69 from Poirier kept him atop the leaderboard as he extended his lead to six strokes.
He needed all of those six strokes as Jozefiak made a run at becoming the first Am champion from his club since 1999. Jozefiak would fall one stroke of taking the title from Poirier.
Nelson responded well after a 3-over first round to shoot under par in the next three rounds.
2021The 2020 tournament was about Poirier winning the big one. Last summer, it was Richards’ turn.
It was a dominant middle stretch of the tournament that helped Richards run away with his first Vermont Amateur title and the first for Country Club of Barre since the 1951 title for Edward A. Johnston.
Richards posted a 4-under, besting the competition by eight strokes.
In the early going, the story was about another young golfer, Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux, who was the lone golfer to shoot under par in the opening round.
It was in Wednesday’s second round where Richards made his move carding a 68 to take the lead. An eagle and five birdies were the perfect recipe, as he led clubmate Troy Evans and the previous runner-up Jozefiak by two strokes.
Richards’ lead continued to grow in the third round as he carded a 67, while his closest competitors faded in the field. An 1-over final round couldn’t put a damper on a dominant win.
His club also won the McCullough Cup ending a run of Rutland dominance in that aspect too.
