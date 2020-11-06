A trio of Herald coverage area teams are vying for soccer state championships on Saturday, so it’s a perfect time to turn back the clock and look at teams who made it to state championship day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor
The Phantoms have been the queens of Division IV girls soccer for the last decade, winning six of the program’s eight state titles since 2011.
The first of those titles, in 2011, came against the other team that would define this decade in D-IV, Arlington.
A Mikayla McCormack hat trick gave the Phantoms the title, finishing it off with a golden goal with 4:28 left in overtime. Mikayla Tanner gave her teammate the perfect ball in the box to set up the score that would begin a dynasty.
Mill River
The Minutemen have made a pair of trips to the state title game, once in Division II and once in Division III, losing both times.
In those two seasons, Mill River had a combined one regular season loss.
The first trip was in 2009, where the Minutemen were 17-0 heading into their matchup with Peoples Academy.
Peoples thwarted the perfect season with a 2-1 win.
Down 2-0, Mill River’s lone goal came when a shot from Amanda Ley was inadvertently directed in by a Peoples defender.
Springfield
The Cosmos have three state finals appearances, twice in the 1980s and once in 2012.
The two appearances in the 1980s came in 1988, a 2-1 loss to Milton, and 1989, a 3-0 loss to Rice. Those teams were led by Tracey Guilford, who had 113 goals in her career before moving on to play UConn.
Rutland
The Rutland girls are still searching for their first Division I championship and the Raiders have only made one trip to the title game.
That came against CVU in 2006 and the Redhawks were 3-0 winners on that day in Essex. CVU’s Katherine Goller was the star of the show with a goal and two assists.
Morgan Gibeault, Megan Blongy and Julia White all had quality chances that day, but the Redhawks’ defense was too tight to crack.
Fair Haven
The Slaters have been on the doorstep of the Division II state championship game a handful of times, including this season, but only once have they made the title game.
That came in 1987.
Fair Haven started its run by besting Lamoille 4-2, then beat Springfield 3-1 and Mill River 1-0 to get to the final. In the championship game, the Slaters fell to Randolph 2-1.
Green Mountain
The Chieftains have been to the finals twice, in 2010 and 2017.
Green Mountain came into the finals in 2017 unbeaten, before falling to Thetford, but 2010 was even more of a heartbreaker.
Scoring was at a premium on that day against Stowe and with the game locked 0-0, the Raiders took home the title in penalty kicks.
West Rutland
Westside holds a pair of finals losses with the first coming in 2004 and the latter in 2015.
The 2015 final came against the Golden Horde’s fiercest rival, Proctor.
The Phantoms were 2-0 winners that day with goals coming from Erica May and state all-time leading goal scorer Abby McKearin.
Brooke Raiche, Shelby Grabowski and Cera Johnson all played well in that game, but it wasn’t enough to give Westside the title.
Poultney
The Blue Devils’ best run of success game in the mid-1990s, where Poultney made back-to-back title games in 1994 and 1995.
Unfortunately, the Blue Devils couldn’t find the back of the net in either game.
Black River
Now-defunct Black River won six titles. The Presidents last championship came in 2012 when they bested Proctor. Their most dominant run came with a 3-peat from 2006 to 2008.
OV, MSJ
The Otters and the Mounties are still looking for their first trip to the finals, but with plenty of young talent on both sides, there is plenty of optimism in the programs.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor
Throw a dart at a series of calanders and you’re likely to hit one where the Phantom boys soccer team was state champions. Proctor has 19 state championships, tied for first in the state with CVU.
The first title came back in 1965 when the Phantoms beat Danville 3-1 and the most recent came in 2016, a 2-1 overtime win against West Rutland.
The 1965 title started a run of championships in 13 out of 19 years.
Green Mountain
This one is still fresh on the mind.
The Cheftain boys won their first state championship in program history last year against Mill River. Green Mountain’s James Anderson knocked in a penalty kick in overtime that will be remembered for generations in Chester.
Chester High School also had a title in 1967, beating Otter Valley 2-1.
Rutland
Rutland grabbed its lone Division I state title in 2001. The Raiders started their run with a pair of dominant wins against Brattleboro and BFA-St. Albans. Things got dicey when they needed overtime to get past Colchester and the Raiders finished it off with a 1-0 win against Essex.
Just ask Herald sportswriter Tom Haley, there was plenty of celebration after that win.
Fair Haven
The Slater boys owned the late 1980s and early 1990s in Division II, winning three straight titles from 1988 to 1990.
Fair Haven was the state runner-up the next two years and also shared a title with Enosburg in 1997.
Mill River
The Minutemen are no stranger to the state championship game, making it as recent as last year, but only once in seven tries has Mill River been called champions.
That came in 1985, but it didn’t come easy. Three of the Minutemen’s four playoff games went to overtime, including the 5-2 win against Woodstock that clinched the Division II title.
Springfield
The Cosmos 1-0 state championship win against Missisquoi in 2009 was a historic one.
In a proclamation from Town Manager Robert Forquites, it was said that was the first soccer state championship won by a Springfield team since the sport was started in Springfield in 1961.
West Rutland
The Golden Horde have made four trips to the state title game, winning it once in 2004.
Westside started that season 0-3, before rattling off 10 straight wins to grab the title.
Then-14-year old Paul Amelang played hero that day, scoring the game-winner with 1.23 seconds left in regulation. Fellow freshman T.J. Lacz also scored that day.
Otter Valley
The Otters have made two state titles games, losing on both occasions.
The first was the aformentioned loss to Chester and the second was in 1975, where Otter Valley lost to Oxbow.
Black River
Black River had seven state titles to its name before closing down. The Presidents had a 3-peat on their resume, just like their female counterparts. That run came from 2007 to 2009.
MSJ, Poultney
Mount St. Joseph and Poultney have yet to make a state championship.
MSJ didn’t have a team for many years and they haven’t made it out of the quarterfinals in recent years. The Blue Devils currently don’t have a boys soccer team.
