This weekend, Devil’s Bowl Speedway crowns its track champions, with drivers trying to put their stamp on the new decade in local racing.
As the first season of the decade wraps up at Devil’s Bowl, let’s take a look at the drivers who dominated the West Haven track in the 2010s.
There were 11 drivers who won multiple track championships during the decade.
West Sand Lake, N.Y.’s Kenny Tremont Jr. won five track championships in the 2010s, four in the Sportsman Modified division and one in the 358 Modified division. Tremont’s has won the Sportsman Modified division in four of the last five years.
Tremont’s closest battle came in 2017 when he edged Tim LaDuc by just six points. Tremont won six races that season and finished in the top five 12 out of the 14 races he competed in.
Tremont had won the 358 Modifieds four of five years to end the 2000s as well.
Bill Duprey was a three-time track champion in the dirt NASCAR Renegade division during the 2010s.
Duprey had a handful of close calls, winning the championship by six points in 2011 over Frank Monroe and five points over Jamy Begor three years later. His final championship came in a season where he was dominant, winning seven of his nine starts in 2016.
Milton’s Robert Gordon took three asphalt NASCAR Renegade championships in the decade. Gordon had six wins in each of those championship seasons.
Josh Masterson won a pair of NASCAR Late Model titles and one NASCAR Bomber title in the 2010s.
His first championship was in the Bomber division, where he was the clear top dog. His seven wins were three more than second-place Bobby LaVair and he won by 65 points. He was similarly dominant at the Late Model level, winning nine races across those two championship efforts.
The final three-time track champion during the decade was Eric Messier, who won the Enduro Series title twice and the asphalt Mini Stocks once.
His second Enduro title, in 2014, didn’t come from his ability to get to Victory Lane. It all came down to his consistency. His three top-five finishes in five starts were enough to edge second-place Shawn Fountain, a two-time winner that season, by just two points.
In the final of his three championships, he flipped the script leading the Mini Stock division in wins to pull out a 27-point win over Brad Bertrand.
Ron Proctor, Todd Stone, Vince Quenneville Jr., Chris Murray, Cory Gray and Will Hull all won two track championships during the decade.
There have been many point battles that came down to the wire over the years.
Two years before Masterson’s first Late Model title, he was inches away from reaching the mountain top in his rookie season in the division.
He won three races that year, but Chris Bergeron’s four wins was enough for Bergeron to edge the rookie by four points.
The Renegade division was similarly close in 2013, with Richie Turner beating Gordon by five points.
A year later, in the dirt Mini Stock division, three racers finished within three points of each other. Rob Gioia had 134 points, with Steven Bresette behind by two points and Jake Noble three points out.
They don’t get any closer than the asphalt Sportsman Modified division in 2016. Jason Durgan and Quenneville both finished with 828 points. The tiebreaker was based on wins, which Durgan had one more of than Quenneville.
In the asphalt Renegades that year, Jim McKiernan edged Scott FitzGerald by just two points, and in the Enduro Series, Gray bested Brett Wood by four points.
In 2017, the asphalt Super Stocks game right down to the wire with a single point giving Dylan Rabtoy the win over McKiernan. McKiernan won the last race of the season, but it wasn’t enough to surpass Rabtoy.
Five points was the margin of victory for Brett Warren in the 2018 Limited Sportsman division.
Just last year, Johnny Bruno’s first track championship came by the skin of his teeth by two points over James Hansen. Hansen had led the division throughout the season, but tough last race allowed Bruno to surpass him.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. with Championship Night. The 2020 title winners will be crowned in all five weekly divisions, and the final Sportsman Modified “Draw Race” will also be held.
