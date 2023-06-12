With only the Vermont Decathlon remaining, the book is pretty much closed on the 2022-2023 school year in high school sports.
This school year brought ups and downs for many of local schools, providing motivation for everyone heading into the fall season in a few months.
Let’s take a look at some of the key happenings and trends that played out this school year and what they may mean for the future.
Hoop excellence
It doesn’t get more excellent than going undefeated.
The West Rutland girls basketball team was arguably the most dominant basketball team that took the floor in any division this season. The Golden Horde dominated most of their games and when things got tough in the state finals against Blue Mountain, they still found a way to win.
Sophomore Peyton Guay reached 1,000 points as a sophomore and a strong supporting cast made Westside the cream of the crop en route to its first undefeated season in program history.
Things will get tougher next year as West Rutland moves up a league in the SVL and most likely will be without Guay’s talent on the floor due to an injury, but the team showed this year that they won’t back down from a challenge.
It was a storybook season for the Fair Haven boys hoops team as well. The Slaters didn’t win the Division II crown, but they sent legendary coach Bob Prenevost out with a legendary season, making it back to Barre one final time, where Fair Haven suffered its only loss.
Senior Sawyer Ramey finished off his magical four-year career with a Gatorade Player of the Year accolade. Outside of winning it all, there’s no better way to go out.
You can’t talk high school hoops in the area without talking about the Rutland girls who produced one of the best seasons in program history this past winter.
RHS rode an 18-game winning streak all the way to Patrick Gymnasium, before falling in the state semifinals.
The Fair Haven girls also made it to that semifinal stage, but bowed out to Spaulding.
Poultney didn’t make it that far, but enjoyed its best season since its championship team of more than a decade ago.
Top of the pyramid
The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams remain the standard of the sport in Vermont.
Both teams captured another state title this season.
For Rutland, it was the team’s ninth consecutive state title, a mark that outside of Mount Anthony wrestling, can’t be matched in the state. Mill River won its sixth straight state crown.
The cheerleading world has belonged to those two schools and neither has shown signs of giving up their place atop the pyramid.
History-makers
It was a history-filled fall in Fair Haven.
The Fair Haven girls soccer and field hockey teams both made it to the state finals, snapping long droughts in the process.
The Slaters’ girls soccer team has been knocking on the door to the state championship game for many years, but finally broke through this season, their first trip to the title game in 35 years.
The game was the definition of instant classic with the Love sisters, Brittney and Elizabeth, hooking up to force overtime in the final minute.
The Fair Haven field hockey team made its first trip to the state finals since 2007.
It was another big moment for a Slaters team that has built up so much momentum in recent seasons.
Both teams had young talent contribute to those state finalists and will surely be hungry to get to back to that finals stage.
Steps forward
Rutland is known of its basketball in the winter, but the boys hockey team wanted a piece of the pie.
RHS had one of its best seasons since its state finalist squad of a decade and a half ago, winning 15 games in its Division II debut this past winter.
The cupboard is stocked with talent that will be looking to build off that success in 2023-2024.
This spring, a trio of Rutland County Division IV baseball teams took a big step forward.
Proctor went from a middle of the pack team in Division IV to one of the state’s elite squads. West Rutland pushed itself into the contender category and showed how much the sport truly is back in Westside. Mount St. Joseph had its first winning season since 2017.
On the football field in the fall, Mill River and Fair Haven were state semifinalists and have talent returning that could help maintain that contender label.
Impressive individuals
Green Mountain’s Eben Mosher has a pretty full trophy case.
Last spring, he captured three individual state crowns, and this year, he topped that with four titles, along with a team championship for GM.
Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon was a record-breaker in the 100-meter dash this spring, breaking the Division II state record in the event. He captured state crowns in the 100 and 200 at states.
During the winter, Beayon’s teammate David Doran notched multiple state crowns in throwing events.
Another Slater, Trey Lee, notched his first high school wrestling state title, redeeming himself from a finals loss in 2022.
Otter Valley golfer Lucas Politano won his first individual medalist honor, while helping the Otters to their second straight team title.
These athletes, and others, shined in sports where the individual pressure is always high. They never faltered in the big moment.
