When the final event wrapped up at the Vermont State Decathlon on Tuesday, that closed the book on the 2021-2022 high school sports slate.
In about two months, we’ll begin anew with a fresh slate of dreams to chase down, but in the meantime, it’s a perfect time to look back at what just finished.
Let’s look at key happenings and trends we saw happen school year and what could be in store for the future.
Record-breaker
Remember the name Brady Geisler. There’s no way Rutland High School track fans will ever forget it.
Geisler put the finishing touches on one of the best careers at the school in recent memory.
A multiple-time SVL champion in cross country, he one-upped himself during the latter stages of the spring track and field season, snapping two records that were in place for decades.
He started at the Essex Invitational with the RHS 3000-meter record that stood since 1986 and he followed that up by snapping Rutland’s 3200-meter record that stood since 1973.
Wow. Just wow.
RPI, you have a good one on your hands next year.
Maintaining standardIt’s the Rutland and Mill River cheerleading team’s world. We’re just living in it.
This year added to the lore of two of the biggest dynasties we have going in Rutland County sports currently.
One look at how these girls react to each other’s scores at meets and it’s clear how tight they are. That closeness has helped them push each other to the top of the heap.
You can’t mention dominance without mentioning the Proctor girls soccer team that just won its third straight D-IV title last fall and was making its 11th consecutive trip to the championship game.
The Phantoms didn’t achieve that championship success in the other two sports, basketball and softball, but looking at the combined record between the three Phantom teams is astounding.
48-4.
That is the epitome of success.
Budding dynasty?West Rutland has been blessed with some amazing girls athletic teams in recent memory and this next class is no different.
The Golden Horde grabbed a pair of state championships this school year, in girls basketball and softball, and many of the top contributors on those teams still have years of high school to go.
Freshman Peyton Guay could go down as one of the top athletes in the school’s history if she continues on the path she’s on.
Fellow freshman Kennah Wright-Chapman established herself as a starter on both of those championship teams and will be a massive part of their future.
The list goes on and on.
Both teams have to be the favorite in their respective sports next year and don’t forget about the girls soccer team that is among the state’s best.
It’s all good vibes in Westside.
Taking stepsWe saw a handful of teams in our coverage area have jump in success and show the future is bright as any.
The Rutland softball team comes to mind. The Raiders have been the little sister to heavyweights Mount Anthony and Brattleboro in recent seasons, but joined them at the big kids table this year in a big way.
Rutland won’t soon forget its one-run extra innings win against MAU at Northeast Field in mid-May. The Raiders have a lot of young talent to keep the ball rolling next year if they put the work in.
Elsewhere on the softball diamonds, Green Mountain was a team that overachieved from coach Matt Wilson’s early season assessment in a big way. They are losing one of their program’s stalwarts this year, but are elsewhere loaded with talent that could lead them to future success.
Springfield experienced its best baseball season since the mid-1990s, winning 12 games. Step taken.
Fair Haven had a handful of young teams that made waves this school year, but one that made a huge jump was the field hockey team.
Fall has been about soccer when it comes to Slater girls athletics in recent years, but the Fair Haven stickers are making it much more balanced.
A win against perennial powerhouse Windsor and their first playoff win in 14 years were program-changing days. It’s about building off that now.
Tough times
The school year wasn’t without its challenges.
The Rutland lacrosse community suffered a big blow when one of their own passed away, but the resiliency they showed in the aftermath was inspiring.
Early in the school year, we had to have difficult conversations on topics that can be uncomfortable to delve into, but we came out of those having more knowledge of the experiences of others.
There were many ups and downs throughout the school year, but such is life.
Onto the next one, 2022-2023, here we come.
