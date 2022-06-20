When you’re a team with smaller roster numbers, it’s important for players to know how to do a bit of everything.
Lopiccolo was a jack of all trades this season for the Mill River Ultimate team and he earned the Rutland Herald Ultimate player of the year honor for his efforts.
Lopiccolo’s role with the Minutemen included a lot, but he answered the call on each accord.
“(Connor) hardly stepped off the field. We didn’t have many subs,” said Mill River coach Emma Weatherhogg. “He was a handler and cutter for us. In our zone, he would be the one playing in the deepest position, and in man to man, he would be defending a team’s best player.”
Lopiccolo reached double figures in goals and assists and racked up well over 30 across the team’s 11 games.
When a sport is getting off the ground floor, like Ultimate is at Mill River Union High School, it’s important to have a champion leading the charge. Weatherhogg, a para educator at the school, can do a lot to help in that, but having a current student doing the same makes her job that much easier.
“He brought in Tyler (Corey) and Elliot (Mason),” said Weatherhogg about a couple of the key additions Lopiccolo helped bring to the sport.
“He helped spread the word and showed people that this kind of Ultimate is a lot different than the one you play in gym class.”
Lopiccolo is multiple-time Division III all-state football tight end, so it’s not shocking that he’s so talented in Ultimate as well, given some of the similarities the sports have.
Mill River athletic director Kim Maniery has been working to get more football players to get into the sport, if they aren’t already playing a spring sport.
With the sport still being in infancy at the school, it’s important to have someone who know the game well and can be a coach on the field.
“Connor knows almost every rule,” Weatherhogg said. “In the little moments, he still bring the energy. He’s one of the more athletic players on our team and always gave 100% even in practices where it was very hot or windy.”
Weatherhogg noted how great Lopiccolo’s vision is and how it helps him rack up interceptions for the Minutemen.
His leadership also shines.
“He’s quiet, but will say something when it needs to be said,” Weatherhogg said. “He can see what things are going to happen before they do in his head.”
Ultimate is a game about mutual respect. There are no referees for a reason. There’s an expectation in place that players will be fair and self-officiate in good faith.
Lopiccolo is the perfect combo of respect and competitiveness and it serves him well.
“He’s such a kind kid,” Weatherhogg said. “He loves playing sports. he’s competitive and wants to do well.”
Lopiccolo will be headed to Tennessee Tech in the fall and will study mechanical engineering.
Surely, a frisbee and a football will make the trip too.
