The Barrel Bowl is back and it will shine brightly under the Friday night lights on the shore of Lake Memphremagog.
After a scheduling snafu by the league last season meant there was no Barrel Bowl clash between North Country Union and Lyndon, the football rivalry returns this Friday night in Newport.
It is one of the treasures of the Northeast Kingdom and the fans are thrilled to have it back.
"I got some ribbing from a North Country parent on social media, saying, 'when you bring the Barrel Bowl for us to keep on Friday night, I will tell you about my favorite hunting spot,'" Lyndon Institute Athletic Director Eric Berry said.
That's the type of stuff that surrounds this game between the Falcons and visiting Vikings this Friday. A lot of passion is attached to this game. Bragging rights are at stake.
The fact the Lyndon and North Country fans did without the Barrel Bowl for a year deepens the appreciation for the event.
"You don't know what you have until it is gone," Berry said. "The kids are going to be fired up all week."
This is the 100th meeting between the Vikes and their rival but it has only been called the Barrel Bowl since 2005 when the prize became a maple wood barrel.
The 100 years, of course, considers both North Country and its forerunner Newport High, against Lyndon.
Thankfully, the tradition is back.
That won't be the case for a couple of longtime traditions closer to home.
When Black River closes its doors after the 2019-20 school year, a couple of wonderful small school traditions will be relegated to the dustbin.
The Little Brown Jug and the For All the Marbles trophy games involving Proctor and Black River will only be a part of history.
This would have marked the 42nd year Black River has battled the Phantoms in the Jug Game in boys soccer. But Black River did not field a boys soccer team this fall so the event did not get to go out with a proper farewell.
The game was the idea of Bob Abrahamson and Stew Schmidt when they were the athletic directors of Proctor and Black River, respectively. A girls soccer game soon followed that had a distinctive trophy filled with marbles — the game for All the Marbles.
The derivation of the trophy's name, The Little Brown Jug, is a horse race by the same name in Delaware, Ohio. Abrahamson and Schmidt are both into horses in a big way.
Through the years, the Black River-Proctor soccer rivalry has been something special.
When it was at its apex, Proctor alumnus Mark Candon even pitched a story on it to Vermont Life. They liked the concept but wound up running a story on the Middlebury-Norwich college football rivalry instead.
Vermont Life stopped printing in 2018, another Vermont treasure to fall by the wayside.
The Middlebury-Norwich football game is another rivalry lost to time. The century-long series ended in 1991 when the NESCAC deemed its teams could no longer play games out of conference.
That rivalry with the Wadsworth Trophy attached to it was one of Vermont's greatest sports traditions with large crowds and unbelievable pomp and circumstance every year.
Let's not even talk about the Rutland-Mount St. Joseph football rivalry, gone for good. That is just too sad — a game that brought Rutland alive every year in a way that nothing else could.
Eating lunch Monday at the Ground Round, I looked wistfully at the reproduction of the cover from the 1946 program of the Rutland-MSJ game hanging on the wall.
At least we have the memories.
This Saturday a new tradition begins. West Rutland and Poultney will clash in girls soccer at 11 a.m. with the Chili Bowl at stake. Then, at 2 p.m., Poultney will battle Woodstock and, again, the Chili Bowl will be the prize.
It is all part of Poultney's homecoming and Athletic Director Dave Capman said the intent is to make the battle for the Chili Bowl an annual part of the homecoming celebration.
A new tradition that will help fill the void for the lost ones.
Roll out The Barrel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.