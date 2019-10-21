They picked up their sticks on a hot Thursday afternoon in August with the goal of playing in the chill of November on the University of Vermont’s Moulton-Winder Field.
The state-of-the-art turf facility will host six teams who will have earned their way onto high school field hockey’s biggest stage on Nov. 2.
Who will they be? That might be a harder question this season than in any previous one. A number of teams have taken their turn at looking like favorite only to be knocked from their lofty perch by an upstart squad on a road that has had more twists and turns than a West Virginia country highway.
Best example: All season long, Hartford looked like the Cadillac in the Division II garage. Then a Burr and Burton Academy team that had been lying in the weeds for most of the fall absolutely spanked the Hurricanes.
The Bulldogs beat them 5-2 in a game that wasn’t as close as that. The Bulldogs roared out to a 5-0 lead. They had a 3-0 lead before the game was even 12 minutes old and Hartford only had the ball in their offensive half of the field twice without threatening during that time.
Ah, the unpredictability of high school athletics. It’s why we love it.
Expect more of the same in the postseason. Fasten your seat belt, here we go.
Division I
The favorite: No. 1 Rice really made a late-season push. But when your top seed has four losses and a tie, you know the field is wide open.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Burlington’s visit to No. 8 Rutland on Tuesday. Can a Rutland team that was once 5-3-1 before dropping its last five games rediscover the magic?
Foliage tour: No. 6 Bellows Falls at No. 3 South Burlington. It’s a lengthy ride for the Terriers from Westminster to Chittenden County, but this one is interesting because it is a matchup of last year’s Division I championship game.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: Bellows Falls. This is a No. 6 seed with a pedigree.
Fun fact: Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen was the MAX New England Field Hockey Coach of the Year and her Terriers had a 58-game winning streak before getting its first loss of this season.
Division II
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 U-32 at No. 8 St. Johnsbury. You can’t sleep on 7-7 U-32. The Raiders picked off Spaulding, the No. 5 seed, late in the season.
The favorite: There isn’t one. Or maybe it is more accurate to say there are many. You can certainly make a case for Hartford, the No. 1 team much of the year in many people’s mind. Or top-seeded Otter Valley, a team with some offensive firepower led by the likes of Alia Edmunds and a stalwart defense spearheaded by goalie Ellie Ross and Livia Bernhardt. Or how about the hottest teams of all: Burr and Burton Academy and Woodstock? Or a No. 2 Mount Abraham steeled by a Division I schedule?
Fun fact: Coach Tabitha Lord’s Spaulding team gets a lot of corners. They had 28 of them in a 1-0 win over North Country and had a 20-1 edge in corners in a tie with Missisquoi. If the Crimson Tide begins cashing on on their corners, take cover.
Division III
Most intriguing first-round matchup: How about a Northeast Kingdom rivalry game between No. 6 North Country and No. 3 Lyndon in the quarterfinal round. Keep an eye on Lyndon’s Olivia Matteis. She scored three goals and assisted on the other in the Vikings’ 4-0 win over Milton.
The favorite: No. 1 Windsor is the favorite in the only division that has a clear cut favorite.
Foliage tour: No. 7 Springfield has a long trip to Stowe and will likely return home with a loss against the No. 3 Raiders. But Steve Lawrence has the Cosmos thinking positively and even the ride home will be fun for a team that enjoys the game and one another.
Fun Fact: When Haley Wood scored her 20th goal for Windsor in 2014, it broke the program season scoring record held by her mother Jody Farnsworth Wood. Today, Jody is the coach of the Windsor team.
STICK FLICKS: Veteran field hockey official Pattie Candon and former Windsor field hockey coaching legend Sandy Clary were inducted into the Northeast Women’s Hall of Fame on the same day. ... Windsor standout Angelina Bigwood will be trying to win a state crown in two different uniforms. She was part of Springfield’s state championship team as a freshman when Windsor did not have a varsity program. ... There are only nine teams in the Division III tournament field but there was a time when nearly every small school played field hockey. Official Tammy Landon was a member of one of the last teams at Proctor High. ... Former Rutland High field hockey star Sarah Mumford and Mount St. Joseph girls soccer coach Lori Patterson were athletes at NCAA Division I Radford University at the same time. Mumford played field hockey and Patterson soccer for the Highlanders. ... This will be the first tournament where Luna Ricker won’t be there to cheer on Hartford. The legendary athletic trainer, who bled Hurricane blue, passed away during the season.
