LOUISVILLE — Jordan Nwora scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds Friday, leading two-time NCAA champ Louisville to a 86-78 men’s college basketball victory over Vermont.
Darus Perry tallied 17 points and four assists for the Cardinals, who led 45-35 at halftime. Louisville extended its lead to 22 points in the second half before UVM closed the gap to eight points on several occasions. The Cardinals sealed the deal at the end to start the season at 3-0 for the 10th year in a row. Steven Enoch and V.J. King scored 14 points apiece in the victory, while teammate Malik Williams and Dwayne Sutton both grabbed five rebounds apiece.
“We’re trying to find our identity as a group,” UVM assistant coach Ryan Schneider said in post-game radio interview. “The biggest issue is we haven’t played for a full 40 minutes.”
Anthony Lamb (25 points, four rebounds) and Stef Smith (24 points, three steals) paced Vermont. Isaiah Moll chipped in with nine points and six rebounds, while fellow Catamount Robin Duncan tallied five points, three rebounds and two assists. Ernie Duncan (six points, three rebounds) and Ryan Davis (four points) rounded out UVM’s top scorers.
In the first half, Lamb scored 12 points despite playing nine minutes due to foul trouble. Ernie Duncan entered the game as Vermont’s top gun with 18 points per game, but Louisville held him scoreless in the opening half. Louisville went 13 of 17 from the foul line in the first 20 minutes, while UVM was 6 of 6.
“Anthony going out with two fouls in the first half was a killer,” Schneider said. “Our offense was rolling when he was on the floor.”
With 12 minutes remaining, Davis and Lamb had both collected four fouls, while Everett Duncan and Smith had three fouls apiece. Louisville extended its lead to 22 points with 8:37 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Smith closed the gap to eight points with 2:50 remaining. Smith made a layup to keep the deficit at eight and with 2:08 remaining King fouled out, negating a layup and giving possession back to UVM.
Lamb missed a shot at the other end and a Cardinals layup extended the lead to 84-74 with 1:30 left to play. An easy basket by Lamb with 1:15 remaining made it 84-76 with both teams in the double-bonus.
Louisville finished he job down the stretch and will face No. 5 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament. The Cardinals will face Kansas and Marquette on Friday in either the 7 p.m. consolation or 9 p.m. final.
UVM (2-2) is 4-22 against ACC opponents and will host Yale at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Vermont beat ACC opponent Boston College three times and the 13th-seeded Catamounts upset No. 4 seed Syracuse, 60-57, in the 2005 NCAA Tournament.
