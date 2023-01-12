You hear it all the time about those campus visits. The student just knows. Everything clicks. They get on the college campus and they know it is where they want to spend the next four years.
That is the way it was for the Rutland Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year Brittney Love.
She had interest in Plymouth State and New England College. She had been contacted by some college coaches overseas.
"They just did not seem like the best fit for me," Love said.
Then, she fell in love with Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
"It is a great campus and all of the girls were so welcoming," Love said.
Her four-year soccer resume at Fair Haven Union High School is impressive. She wound up with 70 career goals and 90 assists.
She said the highlight so far of her time at Fair Haven was making it all the way to the Division III state championship game in November where the Slaters lost in overtime to Stowe.
"We had been building for that for four years," Love said.
Now, she will be part of another building project. Recent years have not been kind to the Badgers who were 2-20-5 over the last two seasons.
Love is hoping the recruiting efforts of coach John "Norm" Peterson can send the Badgers on a climb up the North Atlantic Conference standings.
Earning a spot in the state soccer final might be Love's highlight presently but that could change by the time she turns her tassel in June. She is playing on an undefeated girls basketball team.
She could wind up playing two sports for the Badgers but as of right now, she said, it is only soccer.
She will major in Early Childhood Education but also take courses to prepare for being a physical education teacher and coach.
She is gearing up for a summer that will have her in the best shape possible when she reports to camp at Johnson in August.
"It will be a lot of blood, sweat and tears," Love said of the upcoming summer months.
She said losing in the championship soccer game at Manchester's Applejack Stadium has only galvanized the basketball team to make a run at the state crown.
Coach Teri Perry's Slater soccer team will miss Love's vast contributions in the fall. This past season, she scored 28 goals and distributed the ball to the tune of 26 assists.
Her sister Elizabeth Love was a sophomore on the team. Brittney and her sister had an amazing connection and often provided assists on each other's goals.
Brittney said, do not be surprised if she and Elizabeth become teammates again.
You see, Elizabeth accompanied Brittney of the visit to the Johnson campus and was also enamored of the hilltop environment with its bucolic views.
"I think we will be together again," Brittney said.
BEACH BALL
The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina portion of Castleton University's softball schedule is set and will begin with a game against Ithaca College on March 16.
The Spartans will also play University of St. Joseph of Connecticut, Franciscan University, Worcester State, a doubleheader with SUNY Cortland, St. Charles Community College and Potomac State College of West Virginia University while in Myrtle Beach.
The first game after coming back north will be against SUNY Cobleskill at Castleton on March 23.
The Little East Conference opener is a doubleheader on April 1 at UMass Dartmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.