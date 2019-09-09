FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven freshman forward Brittany Love netted the Slaters’ two goals in their 2-0 victory over the Springfield Cosmos on Monday night.
The Slaters continued their run with another impressive win in a tightly contested matchup.
“Springfield is really sound defensively,” Fair Haven head coach Ian Akin said. “Our possession play was better than it was the first two games, but Springfield works hard.”
The Cosmos almost secured an early lead when sophomore Ari Cioffi had a great shot opportunity five minutes into the game but failed to convert. Opportunities for Springfield did not come as easily throughout the rest of the game.
The game was fairly scrappy for both teams, which was evident with 29:39 left to play in the first half. Slaters senior captain Kerigan Disorda took a hard fall and limped off of the field with the help of the trainer.
She did not return.
The first goal came about six minutes after the injury. Love took a corner kick that slipped through the hands of Springfield goalie Megan Stagner and went over the goal line.
Cioffi went down with an injury with 7:52 left in the first half and did not return.
Fair Haven had some more chances to end the half but did not put any away. With about 2:30 left on the clock, Slaters junior Megan Ezzo took a shot from far out, which Stagner was able to save and barely keep out of goal.
Fair Haven’s passing continued to be superb throughout the game. The Slaters executed several passing sequences to switch fields in little time to catch the Cosmos defense off guard.
About two minutes after the start of the second half, Fair Haven junior Emma Briggs almost extended the lead to two, but Stagner was able to make another save to keep the Cosmos in the game.
Springfield was unable to mount many charges due to the Slaters’ strong defense. Fair Haven goalie Emma Ezzo didn’t have many opportunities to make saves, but when the opportunity presented itself she did not disappoint.
Akin said that Ezzo is “really good about communicating, keeping everybody lively and moving and covering the opponent.”
It wasn’t easy on the Cosmo defense with Love running all over the field, seeming to be a part of every play whether it be on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
The remainder of the game didn’t see many chances from either side thanks to quality defense from both teams. But with just under five minutes left, Love was able to break free from the Cosmos defense and get a shot off from the 6-yard box.
“I think what Brittany (Love) brings is a lot of energy, some soccer knowledge and a skill set,” Akin said. “She works very hard and every goal that Brittany gets is well earned.”
The Slaters return to action this Saturday when they hit the road to take on Vergennes Union High School.
