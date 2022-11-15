Fair Haven’s Brittney Love introduced herself to the varsity soccer game in no time, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 18 assists as a freshman.
She leaves with 28 goals and 26 assists in her senior season and as the Rutland Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Her four-year-totals: Both nice round numbers, 70 goals and 90 assists.
Fair Haven coach Teri Perry believes both of those career totals are program records.
Love showed an ability to play any type of game. Her sophomore season, when Ian Akin was the coach, she was playing more of a defensive-minded game. She scored only four goals that season but distributed the ball to the tune of four assists.
Her junior season, Perry took the reins of the program and Love rang up 22 goals and had 20 assists.
“I would say overall, she really matured. She was a little bit of a hot head her freshman and sophomore years and got some cards,” Perry said.
“She has not received any cards the last two years.
“She has really grown and she really grew in her thought process.”
Love now thinks in more complex terms when setting up teammates, able to view a play two or three runs or passes ahead.
Perry believes that Love might be the best player in the state regardless of division and one of her qualities that has her in that conversation is the way she plays with abandon.
“She is willing to give up her body to score. I bet that she scored on a dozen diving headers this year,” Perry said.
Perry said that if you listen to the broadcast of the state championship game, she was being second-guessed by the play-by-play man for not loading more people into the box in overtime with Stowe leading 2-1.
There was a method to her madness.
“I knew that our best chance was to give Brittney more space in there,” Perry said.
Love can score in a lot of ways. She can not only score with headers in close, but can rocket the ball into the upper 90 of the cage from 40 yards out.
Soccer has long been a big slice of the Love family and younger sister Elizabeth, a sophomore this season, has a special connection with Brittney. Thirteen times one or the other assisted on their sibling’s goal.
That Love Connection was on full display in front of hundreds of fans at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium in the 2022 Division III state championship game against Stowe.
There were 28 seconds remaining in regulation time when Brittney headed home the tying goal off a textbook corner kick from Elizabeth.
The overtime did not end the way the Love sisters and their teammates had hoped. Stowe’s Sarah Hailey scored the golden goal in the second overtime to give the Raiders the title.
But even in defeat, Brittney Love exhibited the qualities of a champion. She hugged Hailey and congratulated her in a wonderful display of sportsmanship.
There are a lot of reasons why Brittney Love is the Rutland Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
