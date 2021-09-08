FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven junior Brittney Love does all the little things well for the Slaters.
Her passes are always crisp, she’s always in the right spot around the goal and she’s constantly communicating with her teammates to put them in the best position to succeed.
The third-year varsity player put all of these things on display in Fair Haven’s 6-2 win against Green Mountain on Wednesday at LaPlaca Field.
“(Brittney’’s) knowledge of where to be on the field, her idea of spacing and her complete willingness to put any part of her body to get a goal is just amazing,” said Slaters coach Teri Perry.
Love had a hat trick and assisted on another goal to pace Fair Haven.
Love notched her first goal of the day midway through the first half, when a nice feed from sophomore Lily Briggs found her in the box. Love struck a nice ball that floated over the shoulder of Chieftains keeper Luna Burkland and into the upper part of the net.
Late in the half, she was trusted with penalty kick duties after a trip in the box and put the Slaters back ahead, after GM had scored a few minutes earlier.
She notched her final goal of the day with 31:34 left in the second half. Love’s younger sister Elizabeth struck a really nice ball from the left side that found Brittney far post and the junior put it home.
The connection between the sisters was apparent and they enjoy playing with each other.
“I know she was looking for me,” Brittney Love said of her sister’s assist. “I asked her, ‘was that a shot?’ and she was like, ‘no, I was looking for you.’ It’s really fun playing with her out here. We get snippy with each other but it’s sisters. The Love sisters, it’s how it is.”
“To me, Elizabeth was a catalyst for so much,” Perry said. “She’s just so fast.”
The youth movement is in full force for the Slaters, after a large senior class graduated. If the the first two games of the season are any indication, Fair Haven will be just fine.
Sophomore Lily Briggs scored two second half goals, using her patented hard-striking left foot. Brittney Love assisted on the second of the goals.
“Lily surprises everybody because she turns and puts everything on her left foot. They don’t expect that,” Perry said.
Freshman Maddie Peters finished the scoring with 15:12 to play with a shot from just inside the 18-yard box.
“We’re very young, but we seem to be holding our own,” coach Perry said. “They’re playing like they’ve played together for years. They’re a very cohesive group.”
It’s different for the Slaters to rely on inexperienced players, but the talent is evident in the younger class.
“These girls are getting time and us as captains, (Brittney), Ashley (Carvey) and Isabella (Carrera), are really supportive with all the girls,” Brittney Love said. “I think that’s a big thing making them more confident in themselves and they’re having more success in the games.”
Despite the scoreline, Green Mountain was very competitive in the game. The Chieftains almost drew first blood early in the first half, where Kim Cummings blasted a shot off the crossbar.
Cummings was a tough player for Fair Haven to deal with, given her speed and talent on the ball.
She scored late in the first half, despite being heavily covered in the box and in the second half, she had a great floating ball that went over Slaters freshman keeper Kate Hadwen’s shoulder.
Perry thought her defense did a solid job keeping Cummings in check as best they could.
“(Kim) has some speed. We did better in the second half against her,” Perry said. “It’s hard to be patient when you’re on defense and we really talked about that at halftime. In the second half, I thought Kirsten Parker did a phenomenal job staying with her and keeping her in front.”
Both keepers were busy all game long with a heavy shot load. Hadwen made nine saves for Fair Haven and Burkland made 12 stops.
Fair Haven (2-0) has a big test on Saturday, playing at Hartford. Green Mountain (1-2) hosts Mill River on Saturday.
